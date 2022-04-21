Pregnancy-Safe And Unsafe Skincare Products: Know All About It From Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad
In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad outlines the safe and unsafe products during pregnancy.
Hyaluronic acid: It's excellent hydrating agent during pregnancy
A woman's entire world changes the moment she finds out that she's pregnant. And that includes making changes to her skin-care products as well. Though having to give up their favourite skin care products may come as a shock, there's a reason for it: some of the ingredients in the products can be absorbed into their body, and hence into the baby's body. To put it another way, there are some skincare products that are detrimental to the baby. However, women can strike a balance between their skincare routine and safeguarding the baby. In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad breaks down the ingredients that are safe or unsafe during pregnancy.
So, whether they're looking for a safe product to correct an unwelcome skin change caused by the pregnancy or double-checking the safety of their present routine, pregnant women will surely benefit from this video.
Dr Jaishree Sharad captioned the post, “There is always confusion regarding ingredients that can be used safely during pregnancy and those which can't.”
Then she goes on to highlight the ingredients that should be stopped a month before planning pregnancy and should not be used throughout pregnancy.
Here are the unsafe products:
Retinoids: Both topical (creams, serums) as well as oral (isotretinoin).
Hydroquinone: An ingredient found in skin-lightening creams.
Arbutin: Alpha arbutin is an ingredient found in skin-lightening agents.
Salicylic acid in high doses: High concentrations of salicylic acid are not safe, though lower concentrations found in face washes and some serums are safe.
After that she goes on to list the “very safe” ingredients.
Here's the list of safe products:
Vitamin C: It can be used easily.
Hyaluronic acid: It's excellent hydrating agent.
Lactic acid: It can be used for acne.
Azelaic acid: This, too, can be used for acne.
Bakuchiol: It can be used as a replacement for retinol.
Sunscreens: Those containing physical blocks such as zinc oxide amd titanium dioxide are safe.
Watch the video here:
All mothers-to-be should remember that everything that goes into their body, as well as what they apply on their face and skin, requires additional attention. As a result, it's critical to remember these dos and don'ts during pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
