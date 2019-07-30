Post-Pregnancy Skin Woes: Natural Remedies That Always Work
Pregnancy brings a lot of changes in a woman's body. Saggy skin with stretch marks is just one of them. This experience can be distressing and unpleasant. Pregnancy is definitely a life-changing phase for every woman. But it is because of hormonal changes that women experience changes in their skin and appearance. Along with stretch marks, women also get acne, dark spots on breasts and inner thighs and spider veins post-pregnancy. While they may be discomforting, there is nothing to be medically worried about these post-pregnancy woes. All you need is a few minutes in a day to pay attention to your own body and skin.
Common skin problems post-pregnancy and how to take care of them
1. Stretch marks
The mention of post-pregnancy can't go without talking about stretch marks. Physical stretch of the skin during pregnancy is the top cause of post-pregnancy stretch marks. Besides, gaining and losing weight too quickly can also result in stretch marks on the body. Staying hydrated and taking proper nutrition can prevent stretch marks during pregnancy. Aloe vera gel, cucumber and lemon juice, cocoa butter, coconut oil and regular moisturising of the skin are important steps for reducing stretch marks on skin.
2. Melasma
Appearance of dark patches on face is known as melasma. It can occur during pregnancy because of hormonal excess. Most of these spots tend to go away by the time of delivery, while some of them stay. Exposure to the sun can worsen these dark patches. Avoid direct exposure to skin after pregnancy. Avoid direct exposure to the sun and never forget applying sunscreen when stepping out. Keeping yourself well-hydrated and getting proper sleep are important for dealing with melasma effectively. It is also important to be gentle on your skin and avoid use of harsh cleansers. Use mild cleansers and avoid scrubbing on the spots. Use only soft cloth or your fingers to wash your face. A water-based moisturiser is recommended in case your skin feels dry.
3. Acne
Hormonal changes are the top cause of acne. Apply aloe vera gel on your skin regularly to get rid of acne naturally. Wash your face with gentle cleansers or plain water if possible. Spot treat with apple cider vinegar (ACV) or tea tree oil. Dilute the latter with coconut oil or jojoba oil. Do a patch for both ACV and tea tree oil to see if it suits your skin or not. Apply some ice on the face for some relief.
