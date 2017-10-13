Mums-To-Be, Here's Why You Shouldn't Sleep On Your Back During The Last Trimester
Mums-to-be, sleeping on your back during the last trimester may lead to stillbirth. Know the healthiest foods you should eat to maintain your health during the last trimester of pregnancy.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Babys heart becomes less active when the mother lays on her back
- There is lack of oxygen supply to the baby.
- The child tends to become inactive and may even end up being unhealthy
Pregnant women, in their last trimester, should sleep on their sides and not on their backs as the latter may lead to stillbirth. This has been proved in a new study. Studies show that sleeping position of a pregnant lady, in her last trimester, can have a significant impact on heart rate of the fetus. The baby's heart becomes less active when the mother lies facing towards the ceiling. Older studies reveal that sleeping on the back towards the end of pregnancy puts pressure on blood vessels that supply oxygen to the fetus. As a result, there is lack of oxygen supply to the baby.
Lead author of this study Professor Peter Stone from the University of Auckland says that there is now sufficient evidence to discourage mums-to-be to stop sleeping on their back during the last trimester.
The study shows participants' sleeping position through a video recording. It revealed that a pregnant woman's sleeping position can greatly impact the heartbeat variability of the fetus. When women nod off while laying on back, the child tends to become inactive and may even end in an unhealthy baby with a poor growth.
If the mother changes her position when asleep, like shifting from laying on the side to laying on her back, the baby becomes 'quieter'.
Findings of this study were published in The Journal of Physiology.
Here' what you should eat during the last trimester of pregnancy:
1. Dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt.
2. Dark green leafy vegetables, nuts, whole grains and avocados.
3. Broccoli and tofu
4. Breads, pastas and red meats for carbs and iron
5. Lentil beans and Brussels sprouts
6. Bacon
7. Salmon
8. Eggs
9. Chickpeas
10. Papayas