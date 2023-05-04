Don't Believe The Myths: IVF Babies Are Just as Normal as Naturally Conceived Babies
Since the first test-tube baby was born in 1978, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has become a popular fertility treatment that has helped deliver more than 3 million children through Advanced Reproductive Technology (ART). Millions of couples who struggle with infertility have benefited from IVF, which involves fertilizing an egg with sperm in a laboratory dish and transferring the resulting embryo to a woman's womb. Yet, despite its advantages, there is some stigma surrounding babies conceived through this method. So, the question remains: Are IVF babies as normal as others?
First and foremost, IVF babies are just the same as any other baby, the difference being they are conceived differently. The other misconception is that they are artificial or unnatural. IVF is just a medical procedure that helps couples conceive when traditional methods have failed.
A review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that IVF babies have a similar risk as babies conceived naturally. The study also found no difference in the cognitive development, behaviour, or academic achievement between IVF and naturally conceived children.
Additionally, contrary to popular belief, these babies are not genetically challenged. In fact, IVF technology allows genetic testing to be conducted before implantation, thereby reducing the likelihood of passing on genetic diseases. This process, known as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), enables doctors to screen embryos for any genetic abnormality before being implanted into the mother's womb. IVF provides couples with a family history of genetic disorders with the ability to conceive healthy babies, which is not possible with a normal conception. This crucial distinction between IVF and natural conception underscores its significance.
Although there is a slightly greater likelihood of certain complications with IVF pregnancies, such as a higher incidence of multiple births, as doctors frequently transfer more embryos to enhance the chances of success, the risks are typically minimal and can be managed with appropriate medical attention. Some of these risks include premature birth and low birth weight. However, with technological advancements, this problem has become almost insignificant.
IVF has demonstrated its effectiveness as a successful fertility treatment for numerous couples. Research has shown that IVF babies are as healthy and typical as babies conceived naturally, despite concerns about their safety and well-being. However, like any pregnancy, there can still be some complications. Therefore, it is imperative to gain knowledge about the realities of IVF and dispel the stigma surrounding it. Couples considering IVF should consult their IVF specialists, carefully weigh the risks and benefits, and discuss their options.
