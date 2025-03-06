Home »  Living Healthy »  Try These Naturally Effective Ways To Boost Your Fertility

Try These Naturally Effective Ways To Boost Your Fertility

From maintaining a balanced diet to managing stress, there are several scientifically backed naturally effective ways to boost fertility. Let us explore some of these effective ways to boost fertility naturally.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Mar 6, 2025 10:25 IST
2-Min Read
Try These Naturally Effective Ways To Boost Your Fertility

Try These Naturally Effective Ways To Boost Your Fertility

Fertility is influenced by various factors, including lifestyle, diet, and overall health. Many couples face difficulties in conceiving due to stress, poor nutrition, or environmental toxins. While medical treatments are available, natural methods can significantly enhance reproductive health. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), certain lifestyle changes, dietary habits, and stress management techniques can improve fertility. From maintaining a balanced diet to managing stress, there are several scientifically backed ways to naturally boost fertility. Let's explore some of these effective ways to boost fertility naturally.

How to boost fertility naturally

Adopting a healthy lifestyle can improve reproductive health in both men and women. Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests that proper nutrition, physical activity, and hormonal balance play a crucial role in fertility. Here are some natural and effective ways to support fertility.



RELATED STORIES
related

Can Erectile Dysfunction Impact Male Fertility?

The following are some indirect ways that erectile dysfunction may damage a man's capacity to conceive, even if it has no direct effect on sperm production or quality.

related

30 Day Fitness Challenge: Do's And Don't For Losing Belly Fat In Summers

30 Day Fitness Challenge: This 30 day fitness challenge is designed to help you shed belly fat while staying healthy in the summer. Let's explore the do's and don'ts for losing belly fat in summers.

1. Maintain a nutrient-rich diet

A diet rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential vitamins can improve egg and sperm quality. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, nutrients like folic acid, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids help enhance fertility.



2. Regulate body weight

Being overweight or underweight can disrupt hormone levels and ovulation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that maintaining a healthy BMI (18.5–24.9) can improve chances of conception.

3. Reduce stress levels

High-stress levels lead to hormonal imbalances that affect fertility. The American Psychological Association (APA) highlights that relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation can improve reproductive health.

4. Stay physically active

Moderate exercise enhances blood circulation and hormonal balance. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that regular physical activity can improve ovulation and sperm health.

5. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol

Consuming high amounts of caffeine and alcohol can lower fertility rates. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) advises limiting caffeine intake to under 200 mg per day and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

6. Get sufficient sleep

Poor sleep disrupts hormone production, affecting fertility. The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night for optimal reproductive health.

7. Consider herbal remedies

Traditional herbs like ashwagandha and maca root have been linked to improved fertility. Studies published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology suggest that these herbs help balance reproductive hormones.

Boosting fertility naturally requires consistent lifestyle improvements. From maintaining a nutritious diet to managing stress and staying active, these simple yet effective ways can significantly boost reproductive health. While natural methods work for many, consulting a healthcare professional for personalised guidance is essential. Adopting these changes cannot only improve fertility but also promote overall well-being.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases