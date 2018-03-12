Here Are The Amazing Benefits Of Vitamin B12: Know All About This Vitamin
From improving your mood to correcting adrenal fatigue, Vitamin B12 can do it all. Here's how vitamin B12 benefits your health.
Benefits of Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health concern
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health concern in India
- Vitamin B12 helps you keep your energy levels high at all times
- Vitamin B12 increases the production of red blood cells
Vitamin B12 is a component of vitamin B complex and is essential for your overall health. But did you know it is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in the world? Yes, Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health concern in a number of countries in the world, including India. From improving your mood to correcting adrenal fatigue, Vitamin B12 can do it all. Because of the fact that this nutrient is required for treating a number of ailments, its deficiency gives rise to multiple health problems as well. Basically, it keeps your nerves and red blood cells healthy.
So now that you know what vitamin B12 deficiencies can do, let's explore the health benefits of this nutrient.
1. Maintaining energy levels
Vitamin B12 helps you keep your energy levels high at all times. It benefits your body by converting carbs into usable glucose. A person who suffers from vitamin B12 deficiency often experiences fatigue. This happens when the body fails to absorb carbs in the form of glucose. Vitamin B12 makes that process faster. This is one of the reasons why vitamin B12 is an important ingredient of energy drinks. However, you must stick to its natural sources rather than the processed ones.
2. Treats depression
Just like Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 plays an important role in treating depression.
3. Improved heart health
Vitamin B12 is essential for your heart. Homocysteine levels in the blood are to blame for heart diseases like strokes and heart attacks. Vitamin B12 lowers homocysteine levels and promotes better heart health. It can also control cholesterol levels and combat high blood pressure. It is also known to control plaque buildup in the arteries leading to atherosclerosis.
4. Improves digestion
Vitamin B12 promotes the production of digestive enzymes in the body. This ensures proper breakdown of food in the body. It improves gut health by promoting the growth of good gut bacteria. It also eliminates the bad gut bacteria, thereby preventing the inflammatory bowel disease.
5. Benefits for the skin and hair
Vitamin B12 plays an important role in keeping your hair, skin, and nails healthy. It promotes cell reproduction. It benefits the skin by reducing redness, blemishes, and acne. For the nails and hair, vitamin B12 is the strengthening agent as it prevents easy breakage of both skin and hair.
6. Pregnancy
Vitamin B12 is a vital element of a healthy pregnancy. DNA is the main component of the human body; vitamin B12 is required for DNA production. This forms an essential component of growth and development. Besides this, it interacts with folate in the body, thereby reducing the risk of birth defects in the baby.
7. Prevents anemia
Vitamin B12 increases the production of red blood cells. This way it prevents anemia, thereby lowering risk of weakness and chronic fatigue.
8. May prevent cancer
Studies show that vitamin B12 supplementation may lower the risk of cancer, especially when taken with folate. It may benefit the immune system to an extent where the risk of certain forms of cancer can be mitigated. These include prostate, colon, and cervical cancers.
9. Lowers risk of neurodegenerative diseases
Vitamin B12 plays an important role in improving cognitive function. Its deficiency may lead to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia. Increase your intake of this nutrient to lower the risk of such diseases later in life.
10. Improves sleep patterns
Vitamin B12 increases the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. Its deficiency is usually linked to insomnia. Vitamin B12 supplementation is used to treat the sleep-wake rhythm disorder.
