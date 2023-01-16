Winter Diet: Add These 7 Staple Winter Foods For A Healthy Diet
Here are 7 winter foods that should be a staple of your diet this season.
Root vegetables such as carrots, radish, sweet potatoes, etc. are extremely good for the body
It may be time to make some dietary adjustments as the weather has grown chillier by the day and the flu season has become more serious than before. This includes including a few wintertime foods in your diet that can both enhance your health and shield you from a variety of ailments.
It is important to eat the foods that can benefit you the most during the season. Certain winter foods can work great as staple diets due to their versatility, benefits, and easy preparation. Here are 7 winter foods that should be a staple of your diet this season.
Here are 7 winter staples to add to your winter diet:
1. Spices
Although this is a food group and not an item, it is extremely beneficial in winter. Winter coughs and flu can be effectively treated with mustard, ajwain, and suva seeds, which also stimulate the appetite and digestive system and improve blood circulation. Bone and joint disorders, which are more prevalent in the winter, can be greatly helped by methi (dry or sprouting). A powerful anti-microbial immune booster, turmeric, especially the fresh, golden-yellow kind (which resembles ginger), is used in cooking. These spices are often advised to be consumed less during the hot months, making them perfect for winter.
2. Broccoli
Until a few decades ago, broccoli was not very common in India, but being a wholesome, useful, and popular winter vegetable, it is now widely consumed there. It not only belongs to the coveted "green vegetable" group, but it is also exceptionally high in antioxidants and vitamins, making it a perfect diet to ward against the winter flu season. It is ideal for winter as it is the right season for broccoli. It can also be prepared into soups and stews which is perfect to battle winter cold.
3. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, sweet limes, and grapefruits are frequently associated with summertime, yet they also belong on the list of winter foods. This is due to the vitamin C content of citrus fruits, which boosts immunity and shields the body from bacterial and viral diseases. They are also simple to incorporate into most diets, whether they are eaten whole, added to desserts and salads, or pressed juices are mixed into hot drinks, sauces, and marinades. When you next consider winter fruits, don't forget to add citrus fruits.
4. Garlic
Perhaps no other ingredient on this list of winter foods is as simple to include in dishes as garlic. This is very helpful because garlic is full of vital nutrients and is frequently mentioned in lists of foods that strengthen immunity. Garlic includes a number of beneficial amino acids in addition to elements like germanium and selenium that boost immunity and offer defence against a variety of flu-causing bacteria.
5. Pears
Pears are yet another significant addition to the group of healthy winter fruits. Pears are fantastic any time of year, but they are especially delicious in the winter since they are so full of fibre and other nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin k, copper, and magnesium. Additionally, they have been associated with decreased risks of acquiring different heart disorders and diseases related to the digestive system.
6. Root vegetables
Nutrient-rich root vegetables are crucial for keeping warm in the winter and are simple to grow. One of the healthiest meals you can consume is the sweet potato, a wintertime favourite. They are rich in potassium, salt, calcium, fibre, and vitamins C and A. Regular consumption of sweet potatoes can strengthen the immune system, lower inflammation, and ease constipation. The same goes for other root crops including turnips, potatoes, and carrots.
7. Vitamin-D-rich foods
Consume eggs frequently to brighten your gloomy winters. They are a good source of several vital vitamins, such as vitamins A, B12, B6, E, and K, as well as minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, and selenium, as well as proteins and essential fatty acids. Another excellent natural source of vitamin D is mushrooms. It makes sense to eat them in large quantities during the winter. They are also a great winter diet meal since they are low in calories and filled with numerous important elements, including selenium.
Make sure to liberally incorporate these healthy staple winter foods into your diet for good health through winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
