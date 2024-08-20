Home »  Nutrition »  Ditch Inflammatory Store-Purchased Almond Milk, Instead Prepare One At Home

Ditch Inflammatory Store-Purchased Almond Milk, Instead Prepare One At Home

Store-purchased almond milk can be inflammatory in nature.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 20, 2024 03:02 IST
4-Min Read
Ditch Inflammatory Store-Purchased Almond Milk, Instead Prepare One At Home

According to Agarwal almond milk purchased from over-the-counter shops can be inflammatory

Almond milk is packed with great taste and nutrition. It is also dairy-free and low in calories, making it perfect for people following a vegan diet or intolerant to regular milk. Wondering how it is made? Well, all you have to do is mix almonds with water and filter the blend to remove the solids. It results in a creamy texture and nutty flavour. Patients suffering from inflammation often consume this healthy beverage to alleviate the ailment. However are you sure that store-bought almond milk can reduce the symptoms? Guiding us on the topic is nutritionist Lovneet Batra. According to her almond milk purchased from over-the-counter shops can be inflammatory due to added ingredients like emulsifiers, stabilisers, and acidity regulators.

So what's the solution you ask? It is to prepare almond milk at home with this 2-minute recipe by Lovneet Batra.

Look at her post:



RELATED STORIES
related

Nutritionist Reveals How Diet Can Help Prevent Uterine Fibroids

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends making sure you don't have vitamin D deficiency, as it is linked to fibroid development.

related

10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Almond Milk Daily & How To Make It

Consuming almond milk daily can provide numerous health benefits, below we list some of them.



A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup of raw almonds
  2. 4 cups of filtered water
  3. Optional: 1-2 dates for sweetness and 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  4. A pinch of salt

Method

1. Soak the almonds

Place the almonds in a bowl and cover them with water. Let them soak overnight or for at least 8 hours. This helps to soften the almonds, makes them easier to blend, and removes antinutrients

2. Drain and rinse

Drain and rinse the soaked almonds under cool running water.

3. Blend

Add the soaked almonds and 4 cups of filtered water to a blender. Mix on high mode for 2-3 minutes until the almonds are fully broken and the mixture looks creamy.

4. Strain

Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer.

5. Optional sweetening

If you want to sweeten your almond milk, blend it again with 1-2 dates, a drizzle of vanilla extract, or a pinch of salt until smooth.

6. Store

Pour the strained almond milk into a glass bottle and refrigerate. It will stay as fresh as new for up to 4-5 days. Shake well before each use, as it can separate.

Keep this recipe handy for the next time you need almond milk. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases