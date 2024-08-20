Ditch Inflammatory Store-Purchased Almond Milk, Instead Prepare One At Home
Store-purchased almond milk can be inflammatory in nature.
Almond milk is packed with great taste and nutrition. It is also dairy-free and low in calories, making it perfect for people following a vegan diet or intolerant to regular milk. Wondering how it is made? Well, all you have to do is mix almonds with water and filter the blend to remove the solids. It results in a creamy texture and nutty flavour. Patients suffering from inflammation often consume this healthy beverage to alleviate the ailment. However are you sure that store-bought almond milk can reduce the symptoms? Guiding us on the topic is nutritionist Lovneet Batra. According to her almond milk purchased from over-the-counter shops can be inflammatory due to added ingredients like emulsifiers, stabilisers, and acidity regulators.
So what's the solution you ask? It is to prepare almond milk at home with this 2-minute recipe by Lovneet Batra.
Look at her post:
Ingredients
- 1 cup of raw almonds
- 4 cups of filtered water
- Optional: 1-2 dates for sweetness and 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
Method
1. Soak the almonds
Place the almonds in a bowl and cover them with water. Let them soak overnight or for at least 8 hours. This helps to soften the almonds, makes them easier to blend, and removes antinutrients
2. Drain and rinse
Drain and rinse the soaked almonds under cool running water.
3. Blend
Add the soaked almonds and 4 cups of filtered water to a blender. Mix on high mode for 2-3 minutes until the almonds are fully broken and the mixture looks creamy.
4. Strain
Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer.
5. Optional sweetening
If you want to sweeten your almond milk, blend it again with 1-2 dates, a drizzle of vanilla extract, or a pinch of salt until smooth.
6. Store
Pour the strained almond milk into a glass bottle and refrigerate. It will stay as fresh as new for up to 4-5 days. Shake well before each use, as it can separate.
Keep this recipe handy for the next time you need almond milk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
