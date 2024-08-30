Home »  Nutrition »  Craving White Sauce Pasta? Nutritionist Shares Tasty And Healthy Recipe For The Creamy Sauce

Craving White Sauce Pasta? Nutritionist Shares Tasty And Healthy Recipe For The Creamy Sauce

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares the recipe to make white sauce without using cheese or maida.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 30, 2024 02:25 IST
4-Min Read
Craving White Sauce Pasta? Nutritionist Shares Tasty And Healthy Recipe For The Creamy Sauce

Craving White Sauce Pasta? Nutritionist Shares Tasty And Healthy Recipe For The Creamy Sauce

Do you also love white sauce pasta? Yes, it is delicious, but cheese and maida (refined flour) can make it an unhealthy choice. If you are a fan of white sauce but are on a diet, don't worry. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has a solution. She has shared a healthy recipe for a white sauce that doesn't include cheese or maida. In her Tasty Truths series on Instagram, Anjali revealed that she got this recipe from one of her followers, who uses it to make pasta for her children. "Welcome to #TastyTruths! This series highlights delicious, healthy recipes shared by my amazing followers and other creators. Today, we're featuring a nutritious white sauce recipe perfect for pasta, lasagna, and more. One of my followers, a mom, uses this homemade white sauce instead of store-bought versions. Her children absolutely love it, and it's a great way to sneak in some extra veggies!" read her caption. 



A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

Anjali Mukerjee has also shared the step-by-step instructions to recreate the sauce at home. Here is the list of ingredients and recipe. 

Ingredients

Bottle-Gourd - 2 cups

Cauliflower - 2 cups

Bay Leaves - 3-5 nos

Whole wheat flour- 1 Tbsp Ghee / Olive oil - 1 Tsp

Oat or A2 cow milk - 2-3 Cups Italian Herbs - 1 Tsp

Chilli Flakes - 3/4 Tsp

Salt & Pepper to taste.

Recipe

1. Heat a wok and add ghee or olive oil along with whole wheat flour. Mix until the oil and flour combine well, creating a roux with a slight colour change.

2. Gradually add milk, cup by cup, leaving a little to add at the end.

3. Add herbs and chilli flakes, stirring continuously.

4. Incorporate blended vegetable puree and cook on a low flame.

5. If the sauce becomes too thick, add more milk. Your healthy white sauce is ready.

Earlier, Anjali Mukerjee shared the recipe for anti-angina juice, which can be made using just a few ingredients like fresh pineapple, flax seed powder, lemon juice, ginger and rock salt. 

This is how you can make the juice:

1. Take pineapple pieces and blend them with 1 tablespoon of ginger. 

2. Strain the liquid for any residues, and add rock salt, lime juice and flaxseed powder to the mix. Serve it fresh with ice cubes. 

Try these nutritionist-approved dishes at home.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases