Craving White Sauce Pasta? Nutritionist Shares Tasty And Healthy Recipe For The Creamy Sauce
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares the recipe to make white sauce without using cheese or maida.
Do you also love white sauce pasta? Yes, it is delicious, but cheese and maida (refined flour) can make it an unhealthy choice. If you are a fan of white sauce but are on a diet, don't worry. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has a solution. She has shared a healthy recipe for a white sauce that doesn't include cheese or maida. In her Tasty Truths series on Instagram, Anjali revealed that she got this recipe from one of her followers, who uses it to make pasta for her children. "Welcome to #TastyTruths! This series highlights delicious, healthy recipes shared by my amazing followers and other creators. Today, we're featuring a nutritious white sauce recipe perfect for pasta, lasagna, and more. One of my followers, a mom, uses this homemade white sauce instead of store-bought versions. Her children absolutely love it, and it's a great way to sneak in some extra veggies!" read her caption.
Anjali Mukerjee has also shared the step-by-step instructions to recreate the sauce at home. Here is the list of ingredients and recipe.
Ingredients
Bottle-Gourd - 2 cups
Cauliflower - 2 cups
Bay Leaves - 3-5 nos
Whole wheat flour- 1 Tbsp Ghee / Olive oil - 1 Tsp
Oat or A2 cow milk - 2-3 Cups Italian Herbs - 1 Tsp
Chilli Flakes - 3/4 Tsp
Salt & Pepper to taste.
Recipe
1. Heat a wok and add ghee or olive oil along with whole wheat flour. Mix until the oil and flour combine well, creating a roux with a slight colour change.
2. Gradually add milk, cup by cup, leaving a little to add at the end.
3. Add herbs and chilli flakes, stirring continuously.
4. Incorporate blended vegetable puree and cook on a low flame.
5. If the sauce becomes too thick, add more milk. Your healthy white sauce is ready.
Earlier, Anjali Mukerjee shared the recipe for anti-angina juice, which can be made using just a few ingredients like fresh pineapple, flax seed powder, lemon juice, ginger and rock salt.
This is how you can make the juice:
1. Take pineapple pieces and blend them with 1 tablespoon of ginger.
2. Strain the liquid for any residues, and add rock salt, lime juice and flaxseed powder to the mix. Serve it fresh with ice cubes.
Try these nutritionist-approved dishes at home.
