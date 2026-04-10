The Hunger Lie: Why Suppressing Your Appetite Leads To Weight Gain, Not Loss
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains that instead of suppressing hunger cues, you need to understand your metabolism patterns.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hunger is a natural, healthy signal indicating active digestion and metabolism
- Suppressing hunger can lead to insulin resistance and irregular eating patterns
- Erratic meal timing disrupts hormones and impacts glucose metabolism negatively
Struggling to control your hunger and failing every day? Here is why you need to stop. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija reveals that we have been sold the idea that not feeling hungry means you have control over your bodily functions. In contrast, she highlights that biology tells a very different story. Hence, the more you try to control hunger – a natural process of the body – you may end up creating more problems.
In an Instagram video, Makhija asks, “Scared of hunger?” and further adds that you need to learn how to let go of these notions. She shares, “We have been conditioned to fear hunger. To celebrate, I'm not even hungry all day. But what if I told you that's not health? That's a disconnect.”
She explains that hunger is not a weakness, adding, “It means that your digestion is working, hormones are responding, and your metabolism is alive. A healthy body creates a rhythm. Eat, digest, absorb, feel hungry again.” Meanwhile, the nutritionist reveals that chronically suppressing hunger cues is linked to higher insulin resistance and a dysregulated eating pattern.
Making it simple, she provides an example, “You don't panic when your car hits the E or the empty tank. You trust the signal. And yes, constantly skipping breakfast is one of the easiest ways to lose the signal.”
What Happens When You Control Hunger?
Pooja Makhija explains that hunger is a regulated, intelligent signal driven by:
- Ghrelin (hunger hormone)
- Leptin (satiety)
- Insulin
- Circadian rhythm
According to the nutritionist, if you constantly snack, skip meals erratically, or override hunger, this system doesn't become "disciplined." Instead, it becomes dysregulated. And that's when you may start experiencing:
- Increased cravings
- Unstable energy
- Poor metabolic flexibility
- Higher tendency to overeat later
She also reveals, "Irregular eating patterns and suppressed hunger cues are associated with increased insulin resistance and poorer metabolic health," citing Farshchi HR et al., 2004, British Journal of Nutrition. Additionally, she mentions, "Circadian misalignment (including erratic meal timing) impacts glucose metabolism, fat storage, and hormonal regulation," as per Garaulet M & Gomez-Abellan P, 2014, International Journal of Obesity.
The Solution
The nutritionist highlights that a healthy metabolism does not eliminate hunger. It creates it - clearly, predictably and rhythmically. Instead of avoiding hunger, she suggests rebuilding it in these simple ways:
- Leave gaps between your meals
- Stop constant grazing
- Eat meals that satisfy fibre and protein needs
- Learn the difference between boredom and biological hunger
The nutritionist concludes by advising against numbing your hunger. Instead, she recommends understanding it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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