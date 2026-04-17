Stop Eating Fruits Randomly: Nutritionist Says Choosing The Right Fruit Can Support Your Health Goals
Here is how choosing the right fruits for your needs can support your overall health.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Choose watermelon for hydration to help alleviate headaches
- Bananas support mood and calm nerves due to high vitamin B6 content
- Pomegranates aid blood flow and heart health with antioxidants
Fruits are often seen as a simple "healthy add-on" to your diet. Most of us just pick what is available, what we like, or what is in season - without thinking much about how it actually supports our body. But the truth is, different fruits offer different nutrients, and choosing them more intentionally can make a real difference to how you feel day to day.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a smarter way to look at fruits on Instagram. Instead of eating them randomly, she suggests matching them to your body's needs and health goals. It is not about overcomplicating things, but about making small, informed choices.
Science-Backed Way To Match Fruits To Your Body's Needs:
1. Headache - Watermelon
If you often deal with headaches, hydration could be the issue. Watermelon is high in water and helps balance electrolytes, which are common triggers for headaches.
2. Stress & Anxiety - Banana
Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, which plays a role in serotonin production. As she explains, this helps support your mood and calm the nervous system.
3. High Blood Pressure - Pomegranate
Pomegranate is packed with antioxidants that support nitric oxide production. This helps improve blood flow and may support heart health.
4. Poor Focus - Blueberries
If you are struggling to concentrate, blueberries can help. They contain anthocyanins, which are known to support brain function and memory.
5. Weak Bones - Figs (Anjeer)
Figs are a natural source of calcium and magnesium - two key nutrients needed for bone strength and overall bone health.
6. Immunity - Orange
Oranges are a classic for a reason. High in vitamin C, they help support immune function and reduce oxidative stress in the body.
Lovneet Batra's message is simple: “No single fruit is a magic cure.” While these swaps can support your health, they do not replace a balanced diet. Your sleep, stress and overall lifestyle still play a big role in how your body responds.
Think of this as a helpful guide – not a rulebook. Small, mindful choices like these can add up over time and help you feel more in tune with your body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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