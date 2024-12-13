Home »  Nutrition »  Nutritionist’s Recipe Of Dal Cheela Ice Cubes Are Nutritious And Saves Huge Time In Preparation

Nutritionist’s Recipe Of Dal Cheela Ice Cubes Are Nutritious And Saves Huge Time In Preparation

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal posts a recipe video of a protein-rich breakfast hack
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 13, 2024 08:31 IST
4-Min Read
Nutritionist’s Recipe Of Dal Cheela Ice Cubes Are Nutritious And Saves Huge Time In Preparation

She says in the video, "The easiest desi protein-rich breakfast hack,.."

Breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, but most of the time, it gets missed due to the lack of time to prepare something. Worry not! At this moment, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares a fancy but extremely easy recipe to save you time and meet the body's nutritional demands. Palak drops a video on Instagram and introduces a quirky recipe for Dal Cheela Ice Cubes. She further says the Dal Cheela Ice Cubes will be “your soon to be favourite cubes” and instructs everyone in the video by saying, “Just pop out a cube and let it cook. Healthy, tasty, and so easy.” This recipe is a convenient solution for your busy mornings, allowing you to enjoy a healthy and nutritious breakfast without spending too much time in the kitchen.

The nutritionist also shares the recipe for the protein-rich breakfast, which is as follows:

  1. Take 1 cup of besan (gram flour) and gradually add water to achieve a smooth, pourable consistency.

  2. Add salt, mango powder, red chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper, and whole jeera (cumin seeds). Mix well.

  3. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

  4. To cook, grease a pan and place an ice cube on it. Let it melt and spread.

  5. Cook on both sides until golden.

  6. Optional: Add grated paneer, chopped onion, capsicum, and tomato after one side is cooked. Press lightly and cook both sides.

  7. Serve hot with mint chutney or hung curd dip.

  8. Adjust the ice cube size to make larger or smaller chila, depending on your preference. Smaller cubes cook faster.



RELATED STORIES
related

Diabetes Alert: 8 Subtle Physical Clues From Your Body

Recognising the early signs of diabetes allows for timely intervention, preventing long-term damage to the body.

related

Why We Struggle To Exercise: Tips To Overcome

Understanding the reasons behind this struggle and adopting effective strategies can help overcome these barriers, making fitness a natural part of daily life.



A post shared by Palak Nagpal - Clinical Nutritionist (@nutritionwithpalaknagpal)

She says in the video, “The easiest desi protein-rich breakfast hack, loved by all my Indian clients who live abroad. No matter if you are new to cooking or a student lives in a hostel simply short on time, these moong dal cheela ice cubes are ideal for you.” Further, talking about the benefits of the dal cheela ice cubes, she mentions:

  • They are protein-packed, which will keep you full until lunch.

  • They are perfect for busy mornings.

  • Not just breakfast, they are the perfect snack for anytime of the day. 

She concludes the post by writing, “Enjoy this quick desi hack and curb your cheela cravings anytime!”


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases