Nutritionist’s Recipe Of Dal Cheela Ice Cubes Are Nutritious And Saves Huge Time In Preparation
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal posts a recipe video of a protein-rich breakfast hack
Breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, but most of the time, it gets missed due to the lack of time to prepare something. Worry not! At this moment, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares a fancy but extremely easy recipe to save you time and meet the body's nutritional demands. Palak drops a video on Instagram and introduces a quirky recipe for Dal Cheela Ice Cubes. She further says the Dal Cheela Ice Cubes will be “your soon to be favourite cubes” and instructs everyone in the video by saying, “Just pop out a cube and let it cook. Healthy, tasty, and so easy.” This recipe is a convenient solution for your busy mornings, allowing you to enjoy a healthy and nutritious breakfast without spending too much time in the kitchen.
The nutritionist also shares the recipe for the protein-rich breakfast, which is as follows:
-
Take 1 cup of besan (gram flour) and gradually add water to achieve a smooth, pourable consistency.
-
Add salt, mango powder, red chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper, and whole jeera (cumin seeds). Mix well.
-
Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.
-
To cook, grease a pan and place an ice cube on it. Let it melt and spread.
-
Cook on both sides until golden.
-
Optional: Add grated paneer, chopped onion, capsicum, and tomato after one side is cooked. Press lightly and cook both sides.
-
Serve hot with mint chutney or hung curd dip.
-
Adjust the ice cube size to make larger or smaller chila, depending on your preference. Smaller cubes cook faster.
She says in the video, “The easiest desi protein-rich breakfast hack, loved by all my Indian clients who live abroad. No matter if you are new to cooking or a student lives in a hostel simply short on time, these moong dal cheela ice cubes are ideal for you.” Further, talking about the benefits of the dal cheela ice cubes, she mentions:
-
They are protein-packed, which will keep you full until lunch.
-
They are perfect for busy mornings.
-
Not just breakfast, they are the perfect snack for anytime of the day.
She concludes the post by writing, “Enjoy this quick desi hack and curb your cheela cravings anytime!”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
