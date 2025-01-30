Weight Loss: Best Protein Sources For Vegetarians
While meat is often considered the primary source of protein, there are plenty of vegetarian options that can provide an adequate amount of protein.
Legumes are a fantastic source of plant-based protein
Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a crucial role in numerous bodily functions. One of its primary roles is to support tissue repair and growth. Protein is also known to promote feelings of fullness and satisfaction, which can reduce overall calorie intake and support weight loss. While meat is often considered the primary source of protein, there are plenty of vegetarian options that can provide an adequate amount of protein. Read on to know some of these.
Vegetarian sources of protein
1. Legumes
Legumes are a fantastic source of plant-based protein. Lentils, chickpeas, black beans and kidney beans are well-packed with protein as well as fibre, vitamins and minerals.
2. Tofu
It is made from soybeans. Tofu can be used in savoury dishes, stir-fries and salads.
3. Quinoa
Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It can be used as a base for salads, grain bowls, or served as a side dish.
4. Nuts and seeds
Almonds, peanuts, chia seeds, and hemp seeds are not only good protein sources but also provide healthy fats.
5. Fruits and vegetables
Some fruits and vegetables can also contribute to your overall protein intake:
Fruits: Guava, kiwi, avocado, banana, jackfruit and apricot
Vegetables: Spinach, broccoli, edamame, potatoes and green peas
6. Chia seed
Chia seeds are an excellent plant-based protein source. They are also rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and various essential nutrients.
These nutrient-dense options can help meet your protein requirements.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
