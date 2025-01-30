Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss: Best Protein Sources For Vegetarians

Weight Loss: Best Protein Sources For Vegetarians

While meat is often considered the primary source of protein, there are plenty of vegetarian options that can provide an adequate amount of protein.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 30, 2025 06:52 IST
2-Min Read
Weight Loss: Best Protein Sources For Vegetarians

Legumes are a fantastic source of plant-based protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a crucial role in numerous bodily functions. One of its primary roles is to support tissue repair and growth. Protein is also known to promote feelings of fullness and satisfaction, which can reduce overall calorie intake and support weight loss. While meat is often considered the primary source of protein, there are plenty of vegetarian options that can provide an adequate amount of protein. Read on to know some of these.

Vegetarian sources of protein

1. Legumes



RELATED STORIES
related

Here Are 10 Vegetarian Sources For Protein Intake

Vegetarians frequently find it challenging to fulfil their daily protein needs because of a lack of understanding regarding plant-derived protein options. Here are your top ten choices whether you're a vegetarian, fasting, or simply seeking variety.

related

Quinoa To Hemp Seeds: Nutritionist Shares List Of Protein-Rich Items For Vegetarians

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares some plant-based food items that are rich in protein.

Legumes are a fantastic source of plant-based protein. Lentils, chickpeas, black beans and kidney beans are well-packed with protein as well as fibre, vitamins and minerals.

2. Tofu



It is made from soybeans. Tofu can be used in savoury dishes, stir-fries and salads.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It can be used as a base for salads, grain bowls, or served as a side dish.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, peanuts, chia seeds, and hemp seeds are not only good protein sources but also provide healthy fats.

5. Fruits and vegetables

Some fruits and vegetables can also contribute to your overall protein intake:

Fruits: Guava, kiwi, avocado, banana, jackfruit and apricot

Vegetables: Spinach, broccoli, edamame, potatoes and green peas

6. Chia seed

Chia seeds are an excellent plant-based protein source. They are also rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and various essential nutrients.

These nutrient-dense options can help meet your protein requirements.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases