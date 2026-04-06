Fenugreek Water: The Simple Morning Habit For Better Digestion And Health
Fenugreek water helps improve digestion and diabetes management.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fenugreek water supports digestion and helps manage blood sugar levels effectively
- It is made by steeping fenugreek seeds in hot water for 5-10 minutes before drinking
- Fenugreek may increase breastmilk supply and aid in diabetes management, experts say
Fenugreek water might not sound like the most exciting drink, but it's quietly becoming a go-to wellness habit for many. This simple homemade drink is packed with benefits that go beyond basic hydration. It helps in supporting digestion and managing blood sugar levels, according to experts. Fenugreek water is an easy addition to your daily routine that could make a real difference to your health.
But do you know the right way to add fenugreek water to your diet? In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami explains how to prepare fenugreek water. She reveals that the concoction should be often consumed on an empty stomach to improve digestion.
Potential Health Benefits Of Fenugreek Water
She writes, “Fenugreek, a plant native to the Mediterranean region, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.” Hence, preparing fenugreek water involves a simple step: steeping fenugreek seeds in hot water, which is thought to offer various health benefits. Here are some of them:
- Breastmilk production: “Fenugreek is often used to help increase breastmilk supply in lactating mothers,” the nutritionist mentions.
- Diabetes management: Citing some studies, she suggests that fenugreek may help improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes.
- Digestive health: Fenugreek contains fibre and compounds that, according to Nmami, may aid digestion and relieve constipation.
- Anti-inflammatory properties: The nutritionist reveals that fenugreek has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body.
- Cholesterol reduction: “Fenugreek may help lower cholesterol levels, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease,” she shares.
- Weight management: Nmami mentions, “Fenugreek can help control appetite and boost metabolism, aiding in weight loss efforts.”
Recipe For Making Fenugreek Water
Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of hot water for 5-10 minutes. Strain the water and drink it warm.
Key Takeaways
The nutritionist notes that although fenugreek water is generally safe and offers several potential benefits, excessive consumption may cause side effects, especially in pregnant women.
At the end, she suggests that it's crucial to consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes, especially if you have underlying health conditions.
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