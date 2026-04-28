Iodine Deficiency In Children: Signs And Symptoms That Parents Should Watch Out For
Children with iodine deficiency tend to have goitre (a swollen thyroid), stunted height, poor school performance, and even permanent IQ drops from impaired brain development.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone production that controls metabolism and growth
- Deficiency causes goitre, stunted growth, cognitive issues, and developmental delays in kids
- Symptoms include fatigue, poor school performance, delayed puberty, and thyroid enlargement
Iodine is an important mineral that is required by the body to make the thyroid hormone. The thyroid hormone controls metabolism, influencing how the body converts food into energy, impacting energy levels, weight management, and more. It is also essential for normal growth, development and brain functioning. Iodine deficiency happens when the body doesn't get enough of this essential mineral. It is usually found in iodized salt, seafood, and dairy, and is needed by the body in small amounts daily. When you don't get enough iodine, the thyroid gland struggles to make the hormone. This eventually leads to a lot of health issues, from fatigue to severe developmental problems.
In children and teenagers, the impact of this deficiency is much higher because they are rapidly growing. Children with iodine deficiency tend to have goitre (a swollen thyroid), stunted height, poor school performance, and even permanent IQ drops from impaired brain development. In severe cases, it can also lead to cretinism, which is also known as congenital hypothyroidism. Teenagers might face delayed puberty, fatigue, and learning struggles, all of which can be mistaken for usual teen problems. However, it is important that parents monitor these signs, which can prevent long-term issues.
Signs And Symptoms Of Iodine Deficiency In Children
1. Physical Growth Delays
Poor growth is an important sign in kids and teenagers with iodine deficiency. Children may appear shorter than peers or fail to gain height steadily, as thyroid hormones regulate bone development and overall stature. Teenagers might have slowed puberty. Stunting is a marker for chronic malnutrition and is often linked to iodine deficiency.
2. Thyroid Enlargement (Goitre)
A visible swelling in the neck, known as goitre, signals that the thyroid gland is compensating for low iodine. In school-age children, this can appear as a subtle neck bulge that parents notice during baths or clothing changes. Teenagers might have neck discomfort or tightness, especially if the goitre grows large enough to press on the esophagus or trachea, causing swallowing or breathing issues.
3. Fatigue And Lethargy
Persistent tiredness despite adequate sleep can affect energy levels in growing children. They may seem unusually sleepy, nap excessively, or lack enthusiasm for play and school activities. In teenagers, this shows up as low motivation for sports, homework struggles, or complaints of feeling 'drained'. This usually happens due to slow down of metabolism due to poor functioning of the thyroid gland. Parents often mistake this for laziness or depression.
4. Cognitive And Learning Issues
Iodine deficiency affects brain function, leading to poor concentration, memory lapses, and slower learning. Younger children might struggle with reading or math, showing delayed mental development. Teenagers could face difficulty in retaining information, or trouble with thinking, as thyroid hormones are crucial for myelination and neuronal migration.
5. Skin, Hair, And Nail Changes
Dry, flaky skin, brittle hair prone to falling out, and weak nails are common dermatological signs. Kids might have rough patches on elbows or knees, while teenagers may notice thinning hair or scalp itchiness. These happen because low thyroid hormones slow skin cell turnover and keratin production.
6. Weight And Metabolic Changes
Unexplained weight gain despite normal eating points towards poor metabolism. Children may gain belly fat or appear puffy, while teenagers struggle with portion control. Constipation is also a sign of iodine deficiency, with infrequent bowel movements or hard stools from reduced gut motility.
7. Mood and Behavioural Changes
Irritability, depression-like symptoms, or withdrawal signals towards emotional impact of iodine deficiency. Younger children may throw more tantrums, while children may show signs of anxiety, low self-esteem, or social isolation. These happen because of thyroid's role in neurotransmitter balance, worsening during growth phases like adolescence.
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