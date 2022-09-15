Are You Looking For Nutrient-Dense Foods? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares A List
In a single day, you can only consume a certain amount of food. So, it makes sense to choose foods that have the highest number of nutrients to maximise the amount of nutrients you consume. Nutrient-dense foods have a high nutrient content in relation to the number of calories they contain. You may increase the amount of nutrients you get per calorie by including such nutrient-dense foods in your diet. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of the nutrient-dense foods that you can add to your meals. In the video, Lovneet mentions 5 such foods that you can include in your diet.
1. Chickpeas
Chickpeas are high in protein, folate (vitamin B9), iron, zinc, and dietary fibre. Chickpeas, in fact, may assist to prevent the development and progression of various chronic diseases due to their high fibre and protein content.
2. Amaranth
Amaranth is a valuable dietary source since it is a pseudocereal, a low-fat grain with a high nutritional value and protein content. It also has a high concentration of minerals, particularly iron, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A, and vitamin E.
3. Moong lentils
The most necessary amino acids are found in moong lentils. Their phytic acid (an antinutrient that blocks the digestion of protein) concentration is also lower than that of other legumes and cereals, making them a more accessible protein source. They're also easily digestible, which means they're less prone than other legumes to cause flatulence, making it a true comfort meal.
4. Cashews
Cashews are one of the most popular nuts in the world. They have a high nutritional density in terms of healthy minerals (calcium, magnesium, and potassium) and vitamins, as well as a high amount of vegetable protein and fat (mostly unsaturated fatty acids). They are an excellent source of protein (approximately 25 per cent of energy) as well.
5. Ragi
Though all forms of millet are healthy, ragi has some unique characteristics that sets it apart from the rest. Ragi is gluten-free, high in protein, and has a higher calcium and potassium content than other millets. It's also high in polyphenols and dietary fibre, both of which are beneficial to one's health.
Start adding the above foods to your diet today to reap their benefits.
