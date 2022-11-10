Men's Health: 9 Superfoods Men Should Add To Their Daily Diet
Continue reading this article as we list the best superfoods that every man should add to his daily diet.
Bananas are rich in potassium which lowers blood pressure and helps maintain bone & joint health
As you may know, studies suggest that men are prone to a number of chronic diseases as compared to women. Cardiovascular diseases, mood disorders, diabetes, cancer, respiratory diseases, and liver diseases are among the various diseases men are prone to.
This proneness to chronic diseases makes it essential for men to take corrective measures to lower their risk of developing these diseases. Superfoods are globally known for their abundance of nutrients and benefits for the human body.
The nutritive value of certain foods may be of great benefit to men and might even lower their risk of certain chronic diseases. Continue reading this article as we list the best superfoods that every man should add to his daily diet.
9 superfoods every man should consume regularly:
1. Nuts
Nuts contain a lot of fat, but it's a healthy fat. Nuts include monounsaturated fat, which fights cholesterol on two fronts. Both total cholesterol and "bad" cholesterol (LDL) can be reduced by them. The secret is to substitute a "mono" fat for trans or saturated fats. Eat no more than 25%–35% of your total calories as fat, too. Good fats can be found in seeds and olive oil.
2. Fatty fish
A great source of good fats includes fatty fish including halibut, salmon, tuna, and sardines. They have a distinct variety called omega-3 fatty acids. These safeguard against heart disease, the leading cause of death for men in the US. Your risk of dying from heart disease can be decreased by eating two servings of fatty fish every week.
3. Ginger
Ginger has a very unique aroma and is actively used in Indian kitchens. In terms of health, ginger may assist reduce body inflammation, which can be useful when you push yourself too hard. Regular ginger consumption may help ease the discomfort of muscle injuries brought on by exercise.
4. Watermelon
Watermelon is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, fibre, and water. Increased intakes of vitamin C and beta-carotene have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, ease asthma symptoms, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and lessen certain osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.
5. Whole grains
Whole grain-rich diets offer fibre, vitamins, and minerals. These are the supporting elements for weight control, muscle growth, and heart health. When whole grains have a more positive impact on blood sugar levels, they do not cause blood sugar oscillations or raise cravings after ingestion. Furthermore, the antioxidants included in whole grains help to control insulin and inflammation.
6. Eggs
Since egg protein contains a lot of the amino acid leucine, it helps muscles grow and become stronger than other proteins do. Additionally, the protein in eggs is superior at preventing chronic bouts of hunger. They can also be added as a daily food item due to their high versatility.
7. Dark chocolate
If you consume the correct kind of chocolate, blood flow may be improved. Dark chocolate contains flavanols, which may lower bad cholesterol levels, enhance circulation, and control blood pressure. Heart-healthy meals may also protect your sexual life because men who have erection issues are more prone to have inadequate blood flow. However, eating too much chocolate can make you gain weight. Take 1 ounce each day rather than other sweets.
8. Tomatoes
They are a great source of lycopene, a plant pigment, potassium, a necessary element for the body, and vitamin C, which enhances immunity. Antioxidants, like lycopene, help prevent cellular deterioration. Heart and prostate health is greatly improved by lycopene. Men who consume a lot of tomatoes may have an advantage over prostate cancer.
9. Bananas
Bananas are praised for their abundance of potassium. For healthy bones and muscular movements, potassium is essential. It lowers blood pressure as well. When it comes to decreasing blood pressure, getting adequate potassium can be just as crucial as consuming less salt.
Now that you understand the benefits of adding these foods to your diet, make sure to incorporate them into your every meal and to also follow a healthy lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.