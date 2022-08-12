ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  Know Whether Or Not Honey Is Good For Your Health

Know Whether Or Not Honey Is Good For Your Health

Health Benefits of Honey: Honey is packed with health benefits but it can be bad for health in some cases.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 12, 2022 06:08 IST
6-Min Read
Know Whether Or Not Honey Is Good For Your Health

Benefits of Honey: Honey can be consumed in various ways but is high in sugar

Since our childhood days, we've heard about the health benefits of honey. We know that honey is packed with nutrients that are good for our bodies. But that's not always the case. Sometimes, consuming honey may not be the best option for your health. We aren't saying it. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee tells us about who should have honey and who should avoid it. According to her, honey is a good option if you are leading a healthy lifestyle and exercising regularly. But if you are not, consuming honey can cause you some problems. If you are overweight, obese,pre-diabetic or diabetic, consuming honey will not allow you to reach your health goals. The nutritionist explained this phenomenon through the caption of her post.

The health benefits of honey are plenty. Honey promotes improved heart health, heals wounds and is a powerful anti-inflammatory food. But it has some shortcomings too.

According to the post, one tablespoon of honey provides about 60 calories. Consuming it occasionally will not make you gain weight. But an excess of anything is not good. So, if you consume large amounts of honey in a day, you may end up gaining unwanted weight. It will slow down weight loss and also increase blood sugar. In this way, it may prevent you from reaching your weight loss target.


RELATED STORIES
related

Struggling With PCOS? Balance Your Hormones With These 5 Supplements

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests 5 supplements for women with PCOS.

related

Diabetic Diet: Here Is Why Fiber Must Be A Part Of Your Meals

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared why fibre is beneficial if you are managing diabetes

So, who can take honey? A person who is leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, is not overweight and is not diabetic can take honey without second thoughts. According to Anjali Mukerjee, "If you don't tick mark any of these conditions, then it is best to avoid honey as it will not allow you to reach your goal."

Take a look at the post:


The nutritionist focuses on fitness in all her posts. Now, take a look at another aspect of weight loss. In one post, Anjali Mukerjee mentions, " You may want to lose weight just to fit into that particular dress but the real question is, are you metabolically fit? Being thin according to society's standards of small and medium dress sizes is misleading. One may look thin but may not be metabolically fit or even be over-weight as per their BMI (Body Mass Index)." She added, "So, always turn to an expert for advice. Instead of focusing on being thin, strive to have the right body composition to be metabolically fit."

Follow these weight loss tips for a healthier lifestyle.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases