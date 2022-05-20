Innovative Ways To Include Protein In Your Daily Diet
Eating healthy is often considered boring. Here are some unique innovative ways to add protein to your diet without getting bored of it.
Yogurt desserts are a great protein-rich addition to your diet
Eating a protein-rich diet daily is very important for the body. Protein helps boost our energy levels, helps build muscles, burn fat, better metabolism, and so on. Protein also helps facilitate various bodily functions such as repairing cells, making new cells, carrying oxygen around the body, and many more.
However, eating protein-rich foods daily can be boring. Protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken, etc. cannot be consumed every day as it is. Here are some innovative ways to add protein-rich foods to your diet.
Quinoa
Quinoa has recently emerged as a great substitute for various side-dish foods such as bread, rice, etc. Quinoa is a much healthier alternative and is an excellent source of protein and is also rich in fibre. Protein and fibre are both proven to better metabolism. It can be cooked and served like rice, added to salads, cooked like poha, and so on.
Greek Yogurt Desserts
Greek Yogurt is a great source of protein for vegetarians. It is high in protein, vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics. It not only provides all these nutrients but also helps maintain gut health. Green yogurt is a great base for desserts if you want to keep it healthy. You can take a cup of greek yogurt and add honey along with some fruits. You can also switch the honey with maple syrup or add melted dark chocolate. You can garnish it with fruits, seeds, and dried fruits. All of these garnishes are also great sources of protein.
Veggie Salads and Bowls
Vegetables such as broccoli, kale, spinach, green peas, and many more are a great source of protein for people that consume a plant-based diet. They are a great source of protein as well as fibre, vitamins, iron, potassium, and many more nutrients and minerals. These veggies can be made into salads, lunch bowls, pasta toppings, pizza toppings, sandwich fillings, and so on.
Seeds
Seeds have been another source of protein that has recently emerged. Seeds such as hemp seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and so on are a great source of protein. In fact, they are also a great source of other nutrients and minerals such as fibre, vitamins, iron, potassium, magnesium, and so on. They are an easy addition to almost all dishes. They can be added to salads, parfaits, yogurt desserts, pasta, curries, and so on. Seeds are a great way to increase your protein intake as they can be added to almost anything without hindering taste of these dishes.
Chicken
Although chicken is the most common and easily available source of protein, cooking it can be boring. However, you can add chicken as a base for a salad, cook it into various curries, add it as a sandwich filling, add it to whole wheat (also high in protein) pasta, and so on.
Seafood
Seafood such as fish is also a very common protein source. Furthermore, it can be cooked in various innovative ways to make it more fun. You can make curries, eat alongside rice or quinoa, add it to salads, sandwiches, and so on.
Chickpeas Curries, Salads, and More
Chickpeas are a great source of protein for plant-based dieters. It is also easily available and can be prepared in numerous ways. Chickpeas can be used to replace fish and chicken. You can make a chickpeas chaat, combining various salad veggies, lemon, and salt. Chickpeas can also be used as a base for salads, curries, soups, sandwiches, and so on.
In conclusion, healthy food does not mean boring food. You can incorporate various foods and spices to elevate the taste and nutritional value of your food. Eating the same food every day can make eating healthy tough. Incorporating new foods, flavours and cuisines can make eating healthy easy and enjoyable.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.