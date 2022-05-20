ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  Innovative Ways To Include Protein In Your Daily Diet

Innovative Ways To Include Protein In Your Daily Diet

Eating healthy is often considered boring. Here are some unique innovative ways to add protein to your diet without getting bored of it.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: May 20, 2022 10:45 IST
3-Min Read
Innovative Ways To Include Protein In Your Daily Diet

Yogurt desserts are a great protein-rich addition to your diet

Eating a protein-rich diet daily is very important for the body. Protein helps boost our energy levels, helps build muscles, burn fat, better metabolism, and so on. Protein also helps facilitate various bodily functions such as repairing cells, making new cells, carrying oxygen around the body, and many more. 

However, eating protein-rich foods daily can be boring. Protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken, etc. cannot be consumed every day as it is. Here are some innovative ways to add protein-rich foods to your diet.

Quinoa 


RELATED STORIES
related

Dukan Diet: What Is It And Is It Safe To Follow It For Weight Loss?

The Dukan diet was designed by a French physician in the 1970s. It is a strict high-protein, low-carb diet. This diet focuses on losing weight by mainly consuming protein and fibre.

related

Amazon Sale 2021: Get Up To 58% Off On Best-Selling Whey Proteins

Amazon Sale 2021: Are you planning to buy whey protein? Here are some of the best deals from Amazon festive sale that can help you save a lot of money.

Quinoa has recently emerged as a great substitute for various side-dish foods such as bread, rice, etc. Quinoa is a much healthier alternative and is an excellent source of protein and is also rich in fibre. Protein and fibre are both proven to better metabolism. It can be cooked and served like rice, added to salads, cooked like poha, and so on. 

Greek Yogurt Desserts

Greek Yogurt is a great source of protein for vegetarians. It is high in protein, vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics. It not only provides all these nutrients but also helps maintain gut health. Green yogurt is a great base for desserts if you want to keep it healthy. You can take a cup of greek yogurt and add honey along with some fruits. You can also switch the honey with maple syrup or add melted dark chocolate. You can garnish it with fruits, seeds, and dried fruits. All of these garnishes are also great sources of protein.

Veggie Salads and Bowls

Vegetables such as broccoli, kale, spinach, green peas, and many more are a great source of protein for people that consume a plant-based diet. They are a great source of protein as well as fibre, vitamins, iron, potassium, and many more nutrients and minerals. These veggies can be made into salads, lunch bowls, pasta toppings, pizza toppings, sandwich fillings, and so on.

Seeds

Seeds have been another source of protein that has recently emerged. Seeds such as hemp seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and so on are a great source of protein. In fact, they are also a great source of other nutrients and minerals such as fibre, vitamins, iron, potassium, magnesium, and so on. They are an easy addition to almost all dishes. They can be added to salads, parfaits, yogurt desserts, pasta, curries, and so on. Seeds are a great way to increase your protein intake as they can be added to almost anything without hindering taste of these dishes. 

Chicken

Although chicken is the most common and easily available source of protein, cooking it can be boring. However, you can add chicken as a base for a salad, cook it into various curries, add it as a sandwich filling, add it to whole wheat (also high in protein) pasta, and so on.

Seafood 

Seafood such as fish is also a very common protein source. Furthermore, it can be cooked in various innovative ways to make it more fun. You can make curries, eat alongside rice or quinoa, add it to salads, sandwiches, and so on. 

Chickpeas Curries, Salads, and More

Chickpeas are a great source of protein for plant-based dieters. It is also easily available and can be prepared in numerous ways. Chickpeas can be used to replace fish and chicken. You can make a chickpeas chaat, combining various salad veggies, lemon, and salt. Chickpeas can also be used as a base for salads, curries, soups, sandwiches, and so on.

In conclusion, healthy food does not mean boring food. You can incorporate various foods and spices to elevate the taste and nutritional value of your food. Eating the same food every day can make eating healthy tough. Incorporating new foods, flavours and cuisines can make eating healthy easy and enjoyable. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases