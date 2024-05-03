Here's Why Fresh Fruit Juices Aren't Good For You
Here we share why consuming fruit juices may not be beneficial for you.
Freshly squeezed juices may harbour harmful bacteria if not handled and stored properly
Natural fruit juices are often considered to be a healthier alternative for a refreshing drink during the summer months. However, fresh fruit juices may also have drawbacks. Keep reading as we share why consuming fruit juices may not be beneficial for you.
Reasons why fresh fruit juices may not be as beneficial as commonly perceived:
1. High sugar content
Fresh fruit juices often contain high levels of natural sugars. When fruits are juiced, their fibre is removed, concentrating the sugar content. Opt for whole fruits instead of juices to benefit from the fibre content, which helps slow down sugar absorption. If consuming juice, consider diluting it with water or choosing vegetable-based juices lower in sugar content.
2. Low fibre content
Juicing removes the fibre present in whole fruits, which is essential for digestive health and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Consume whole fruits regularly to ensure an adequate fibre intake. If juicing, consider using a blender instead to retain fibre, or add some of the pulp back into the juice.
3. Loss of nutrients
Juicing can lead to the loss of certain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in whole fruits due to exposure to air and light during the juicing process. Consume a diverse range of fruits and vegetables in different forms to ensure a varied nutrient intake. Consider consuming some fruits whole or using methods like blending to preserve more nutrients.
4. Calorie density
Fruit juices can be calorie-dense, meaning they contain a significant number of calories in a small volume, which can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Practice portion control when consuming fruit juices and be mindful of your overall calorie intake. Consider diluting juices with water or opting for smaller servings.
5. Acidity
Some fruit juices, particularly citrus juices, can be acidic, which may cause digestive discomfort or exacerbate symptoms of acid reflux. If acidic juices cause issues, try diluting them with water or choosing non-acidic alternatives. Consuming juice with meals can also help mitigate acidity.
6. Potential for contamination
Freshly squeezed juices may harbour harmful bacteria if not handled and stored properly, increasing the risk of foodborne illness. Ensure proper hygiene and sanitation when handling fruits and vegetables, wash produce thoroughly before juicing, and consume freshly squeezed juice immediately or refrigerate it promptly.
7. Interference with medications
Some fruits and their juices may interact with medications, reducing their effectiveness or causing adverse effects. Consult with a healthcare professional or pharmacist to determine if any fruits or juices may interact with your medications, and follow their recommendations.
8. Cost
Fresh fruit juices can be expensive, especially when purchased from juice bars or specialty shops. Consider juicing at home using seasonal and locally sourced fruits to reduce costs. Alternatively, prioritise whole fruits, which are often more affordable and provide additional benefits from fibre.
9. Potential for tooth decay
Fruit juices, especially those high in sugar, can contribute to tooth decay and cavities if consumed frequently and not followed by proper oral hygiene. Drink fruit juice in moderation, rinse your mouth with water after consumption, and maintain good oral hygiene practices such as regular brushing and dental check-ups.
By being aware of these factors and making conscious choices, individuals can enjoy fresh fruit juices as part of a balanced diet while mitigating potential drawbacks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
