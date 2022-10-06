Healthy Eating: Here's Why You Should Eat Dry Fruits Each Morning
In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming dry fruits every morning.
Dry fruits help improve the health of your hair and promote hair growth
'Dry fruits' is an encompassing phrase encompassing fruits, most nuts, such as almonds, cashew nuts, and pistachios, and dried fruits, such as resins. There are several varieties of dry fruits, all of which make delicious snacks and are really healthy. Dry fruits are the best option when it comes to meals to eat on the go. They are the ideal quick meal that doesn't require preparation and can be eaten anywhere, at any time.
Compared to ordinary fruits, dry fruits are easier to store and have a longer shelf life. They may be found at ordinary stores and big-box retailers alike. They have more concentrated nutrients in a lesser amount since they are full-sized fruits that shrink after drying. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming dry fruits every morning.
Here's why you should eat dry fruits every morning:
1. Boosts immunity
We need to take advantage of every source that may strengthen our immunity, especially in these COVID conditions. A great source of nutrients that support the immune system is dry fruit. Potassium, iron, folate, calcium, and magnesium are all abundant in them. They are also a great source of immunity-boosting antioxidants.
2. Promotes hair growth
Dry fruits like almonds and others are great for hair. They boost your memory and provide your body vitality. When consumed as dry fruits, almonds in particular, which are rich in vitamin E, help to strengthen the roots of the hair. The high iron content of dates, together with almonds, makes them a fantastic choice for breakfast since it prevents hair loss.
3. Abundant in antioxidants
Dry fruits are incredibly beneficial for hair and skin since they contain antioxidants. Antioxidants contained include anthocyanin and other phytochemicals. To protect the brain, some of them can even cross the blood-brain barrier. They also help to improve how effectively the brain works.
4. High in fibre
The majority of dry fruits help you get the daily fibre your body requires. Fibre slows down the digestion process in the body. After fruits, dry fruits rank as the second-highest source of fibre. They include at least 14 grams of dietary fibre per 1000 calories. Apricots are the most abundant and premium source of fibre out of all dry fruits. Another group of dry fruits that are appropriate for breakfast includes cranberries, prunes, and raisins.
5. Rich in iron
Dates are a great source of iron and are recommended for patients who are anaemic. Iron increases blood levels of haemoglobin. Iron is very beneficial for women since iron deficiency affects them more commonly than males. As a result, women are recommended to consume dates for breakfast to prevent iron deficits.
6. Act as a healthy snack
One of the finest breakfast options for anyone struggling to keep to a diet while attempting to lose weight is dry fruit. Dried fruits are loaded with nutrients and speed up your metabolism while having few calories. Dry fruits provide both essential fats and carbs.
Hence, adding dry fruits to your regular diet can help you better increase your consumption of nutrients and use the benefits listed above.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
