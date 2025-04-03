Home »  Nutrition »  Health Benefits Of Eating Golgappa

Health Benefits Of Eating Golgappa

Here are some health benefits of eating golgappa in moderation.
Golgappa, also known as pani puri, is a beloved Indian street food that tantalises the taste buds with its crispy texture and tangy, spicy water. While often perceived as just a tasty indulgence, golgappa can offer surprising health benefits when made with hygienic ingredients. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), homemade or well-prepared golgappa can aid digestion, provide essential nutrients, and support hydration. Choosing whole wheat or semolina-based puris with fresh fillings can make it a nutritious snack. Here are some health benefits of eating golgappa in moderation.

Nutritional value of golgappa

When made with nutritious ingredients, golgappa can be a source of fibre, vitamins, and probiotics. The water, often infused with tamarind, mint, and spices, has digestive and detoxifying properties, according to Ayurvedic principles. These are the few health benefits of eating golgappa.



1. Aids digestion

Golgappa water contains spices like cumin, black salt, and asafoetida, which help stimulate digestive enzymes. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) states that these ingredients promote better gut health and prevent bloating.



2. Rich in fibre

Whole wheat or semolina puris provide dietary fibre, which aids bowel movements and prevents constipation. Adding chickpeas or sprouts as a filling further increases fibre content.

3. Hydration boost

Since golgappa water is infused with herbs, tamarind, and mint, it helps keep the body hydrated, especially in hot weather. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), consuming hydrating foods and drinks is essential for maintaining electrolyte balance.

4. Low in calories (when prepared healthily)

When deep frying is minimised and healthier fillings like sprouts, boiled potatoes, or moong dal are used, golgappa can be a low-calorie, nutritious snack. Avoiding excessive refined flour puris and sugary tamarind water can make it a guilt-free option.

5. Boosts immunity

Spices like mint, coriander, and black pepper in golgappa water have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies by the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) suggest that these spices contribute to immunity by reducing oxidative stress in the body.

Golgappa, when prepared hygienically and with the right ingredients, can offer digestive benefits, hydration, and essential nutrients. Opting for homemade golgappa or consuming it from hygienic vendors ensures a safer and more nutritious experience. Enjoying this popular snack in moderation can be both delicious and beneficial for overall health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

