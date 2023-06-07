Eat These Natural Sources Of Vitamin D Regularly For Good Health
It is crucial to ensure that one is getting enough vitamin D to maintain healthy bones, a robust immune system, and prevent chronic diseases.
Eating a balanced diet rich in nutrients such as vitamin D can help maintain good overall health
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in some foods and can also be obtained through sun exposure and supplements. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and is essential for proper functioning of the body.
One of the primary functions of vitamin D is to regulate the levels of calcium and phosphorus in the body, which are important for the development and maintenance of strong bones and teeth. It promotes the absorption of calcium from the diet into the bloodstream, which in turn, helps in the mineralization of bones and maintaining bone density. Without adequate vitamin D, the body can't absorb calcium efficiently, which can lead to weak bones and an increased risk of fractures.
Vitamin D also plays a vital role in the immune system, helping to prevent infections and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and some types of cancer. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation in the body, which is a significant contributing factor to various diseases.
Moreover, Vitamin D plays a role in the regulation of insulin secretion, which helps to lower the risk of diabetes. It also supports cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure, regulating insulin sensitivity, and improving blood lipid profiles.
Add these foods to your diet to make sure you get enough vitamin D:
1. Fatty fish
Popular fatty fish like salmon is a fantastic source of vitamin D. Sardines in cans are also a good source of vitamin D. Other fatty fish varieties are also good providers of vitamin D. Mackerel and halibut are sources of vitamin D as well. Supplemental cod liver oil is very common. Cod liver oil is another option if you don't like fish.
2. Egg yolks
Vitamin D is not exclusively found in fish. Another excellent source and incredibly nutritious food are whole eggs. The white of an egg contains the majority of the protein, whereas the yolk contains the majority of the fat, vitamins, and minerals.
3. Mushrooms
Mushrooms are the only plant source of vitamin D. When exposed to sunlight, their skin synthesises vitamin D, and this can be transferred to humans who consume them. Some varieties, such as shiitake and portobello, have especially high levels of vitamin D.
4. Soy milk
Vegetarians and vegans may have a harder time getting enough vitamin D because it is nearly solely present in animal products. Due of this, plant-based milk alternatives like soy milk are frequently enriched with vitamin D in addition to other nutrients typically found in cow's milk. Depending on the brand, the amount may change.
5. Sunlight
Exposure to the sun's UVB rays produces vitamin D in the skin. To maximise vitamin D production, it's recommended to get around 15-20 minutes of sunlight a day, without sunscreen. This is particularly important for those who live in areas with limited sunlight or who have limited sun exposure.
In conclusion, Vitamin D is essential for overall health and wellbeing. It can be obtained through exposure to sunlight, diet, and supplements, and its deficiency can cause serious health problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
