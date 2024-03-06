Home »  Nutrition »  Do You Have A Sweet Tooth? Try These Tips To Make Desserts Healthier

In this article, we share tips and tricks to help you make desserts not only delicious but also healthy.
Incorporate fresh or dried fruits into your desserts

Craving something sweet once in a while is normal. However, we must avoid consuming sugar and heavy desserts regularly. Fortunately, we can try and make desserts healthy as well as delicious. Creating delicious and healthy desserts requires a thoughtful approach to ingredient selection, preparation methods, and portion control. Keep reading as we share tips and tricks to help you make desserts not only delicious but also healthy.

Here are 10 strategies to help you make desserts that are both tasty and good for your health:



1. Choose whole grains



Use whole grain flour or alternative flours like almond or coconut flour instead of refined white flour. Whole grains provide more fibre and nutrients, promoting better digestion and sustained energy.

2. Natural sweeteners

Opt for natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar instead of refined sugars. While these still add sweetness, they often contain additional nutrients and have a lower impact on blood sugar levels.

3. Include fruits

Incorporate fresh or dried fruits into your desserts to add natural sweetness, vitamins, and minerals. Berries, apples, and bananas are excellent choices.

4. Reduce added fats

Cut back on saturated fats by using healthier alternatives like olive oil, avocado, or nut butters. These fats provide essential nutrients and can contribute to a healthier heart.

5. Incorporate nutritional additions

Add ingredients like chia seeds, flaxseeds, or nuts to boost the nutritional content of your desserts. These ingredients contribute healthy fats, protein, and fibre.

6. Mindful portion control

Practice portion control to avoid excessive calorie intake. Use smaller plates or serve desserts in moderation to help with weight management and overall health.

7. Greek yogurt and cottage cheese

Substitute heavy creams or regular yogurt with Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. These dairy products are higher in protein and lower in sugar, promoting satiety and supporting muscle health.

8. Dark chocolate

Use dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content instead of milk chocolate. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and may have cardiovascular benefits when consumed in moderation.

9. Homemade whipped cream

Make your whipped cream using natural sweeteners and real cream, or consider using coconut cream. This way, you can control the ingredients and avoid artificial additives.

10. Experiment with avocado

Incorporate mashed avocado into recipes to replace some or all of the butter or oil. Avocado provides a creamy texture and adds healthy monounsaturated fats.

These strategies contribute to making desserts healthier by increasing the nutrient density of the ingredients, reducing added sugars and unhealthy fats, and incorporating whole, unprocessed foods. By making these changes, you can boost the nutritional value of your desserts, making them a more balanced and satisfying part of your diet. Additionally, these adjustments can support overall health by providing essential nutrients and promoting better blood sugar control.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases