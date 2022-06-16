Are You Eating Enough Vitamin B12? Here's Why You Should Eat These Vitamin B12 Rich Foods
Eating vitamin B12 is very important for the normal functioning of the body. Here are vitamin B12-rich foods you need to add to your diet right away.
Salmon is a great source of vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is extremely important for the body. It helps promote the proper functioning of the nerve cells and is required in the production of red blood cells. It also provides various benefits to the body. Hence, it is important to incorporate enough B12-rich foods into our diet.
Here are some of the benefits:
- Helps prevent anaemia
- Promotes healthy and normal birth
- Boosts bone health
- Protects vision
- Betters moods disorders
- Maintains brain health
- Boosts energy
- Better heart health
- Promotes healthy nails and hair
Here are the foods rich in Vitamin B12 that you need to add to your diet:
Dairy products
Milk is a great source of various nutrients including vitamin B12. It is one of the most easily available foods. Whole milk, fat-free milk, toned milk, etc. are all great sources of vitamin B12. In fact, different kinds of nut milk such as almond milk, cashew milk, soy milk, etc. are also great alternatives for people that follow a plant-based diet. Cheese and yogurt are other popular dairy products that are high in vitamin B12.
Tuna
Fish is another great food. Fish are full of various nutrients and are a great addition to our diets. Tuna in particular is easily available and can be cooked in various ways. Although tuna is often available in canned or pre-cooked forms, the best way to extract maximum nutrients is to eat foods in a fresh state. Finally, aim for the muscles found right below the skin as tunas have a high quantity of vitamin B12 present there.
Eggs
Eggs are a great addition to our diets. Eggs are a great source of proteins, selenium, vitamin B5, vitamin B2, phosphorus, and so on. Egg yolks in a particular are packed with vitamin B12. They also contain choline which is often not consumed enough.
Soybeans and their products
Soybeans are a great source of numerous nutrients and minerals for people that follow a plant-based diet or avoid meats and dairy products. Soybeans and their products such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh, etc. are a great source of vitamin B12 and other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, antioxidants, fibre, and so on.
Salmon
Salmon is another easy-to-find seafood rich in vitamin B12. It is also known to have high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is also a great source of various other nutrients such as protein, vitamin B6, niacin, phosphorus, selenium, and so on. Furthermore, roughly 180 grams of salmon provides double the amount of vitamin B12 required by the body daily.
Animal kidneys and livers
Organ meats are packed with nutrients and minerals. They are high in various nutrients such as protein, copper, selenium, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, magnesium, and so on. Besides other nutrients, animal kidneys and livers have proven to be high in vitamin B12.
In conclusion, in case you have a vitamin B12 deficiency, it is important to eat vitamin B12-rich foods. The best way to consume all the nutrients in ample is to eat a well-balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
