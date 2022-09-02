Jamun Is A Food That Helps With UTI
Urinary tract infections or UTIs require extra dietary care.
UTI's can cause discomfort and pain which might be reduced through certain foods such as Jamun
Summer fruits come with a host of benefits for our health. And, they play an important role in problems like urinary tract infections. If you are looking for a home remedy for UTIs, here's a summer fruit that will help you deal with the problem. Jamun is a fruit that you can include in your diet in order to deal with UTIs.
According to an Instagram page named “Nutrition by Loveneet”, which is by nutritionist Lovneet Batra, Jamun's high vitamin C content helps with UTIs. The poster shared on Instagram Stories read, “Jamun is rich in Vitamin C that creates an acidic environment in the bladder and the urinary tract, which doesn't allow potentially harmful bacteria and help in reversing the infection and re-establishing the normal functions.”
Apart from mango and jamun, there are other summer fruits too that are beneficial for health. Litchi is a fruit that is often discarded from diets as people believe it is loaded with sugar that can be harmful to the body. However, that's not the case. Litchi has a host of benefits. Here's a list given by “Nutrition by Lovneet”:
1. Litchi is a storehouse of epicatechin that may improve heart health and reduce the risk of cancer and diabetes.
2. Litchis contain a compound named oligonol that promotes the production of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide or NO is a vasodilator, which means it helps expand the blood vessels to allow blood to flow through properly.
3. Copper peptides enlarge the hair follicles, which drastically reduces the resting phase of hair growth. Since litchi is an excellent source of copper, it helps stimulate the hair follicles and makes your hair grow.
4. Litchi is rich in abundant polyphenols like the bioflavonoid called rutin. This makes it a necessity when it comes to the strengthening of the blood vessels.
5. Litchi is effective for treating sunburns because of its vitamin C content. A combination of vitamins C and E has been proven to treat the effects of the sun on the skin.
6. Litchis contain phytochemicals that exhibit antioxidant and antineoplastic properties. This means that they help prevent abnormal growth of cells, which helps prevent cataracts.
7. Lychee fruit contains oligonol, which is thought to have antioxidative effects. It also attenuates high-fat diet (HFD) induced dysregulated expression of genes for adipokines in adipocytes.
Include summer fruits in your diet for better health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
