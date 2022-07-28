7 Foods That Are Rich In Zinc That You Need To Add To Your Diet
Zinc plays a vital role in facilitating various functions in the body. Here are the foods you need to add to your diet to ensure you consume enough zinc.
Beans and legumes are a great source of zinc
Zinc is a mineral our body requires to perform various important functions. It is important to incorporate zinc into our diet as our bodies cannot produce or store it on their own. Let's understand the various bodily functions zinc helps us with:
- Synthesising DNA
- Influences enzymatic functions
- Influences our gene expression
- Synthesising Protein
- Fasten healing of wounds
- Betters immunity functions
- Promotes growth and development
As discussed above, zinc cannot be stored or produced by the body, so we must consume the necessary amount of zinc through various animal and plant-based foods. Here are some foods that are a great source of zinc:
1. Nuts
Nuts are a great source of zinc as well as other nutrients that the body might require. Nuts such as peanuts, cashews, and almonds are a great source of zinc. These foods also provide various other nutrients such as healthy fats, vitamins, fibre, etc. Among various nuts, cashews have the highest amount of zinc. Hence, if you wish to increase your zinc consumption, opt for cashews over other nuts.
2. Dairy products
Dairy products are a great source of zinc for vegetarians. Some of the healthiest dairy products high in zinc are milk, cheese and yogurt. Furthermore, dairy products have high levels of bioavailable zinc which makes the absorption of zinc in the body even better.
2. Eggs
Eggs are another great source of zinc and other nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, selenium, healthy facts, etc. In fact, eating eggs daily can help you fulfil your body's daily requirement of zinc.
3. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate also has high amounts of zinc. In addition to this, it is also a great source of antioxidants, iron, magnesium and so on. It also helps improve brain functions, and lowers blood pressure, among various other health benefits.
4. Legumes
Legumes are a great source of zinc as well as protein for people that follow a plant-based diet. Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and beans are also very versatile to cook. Besides zinc and protein, legumes are also high in fibre, vitamins and other nutrients.
5. Meat
Meat is one of the best sources of zinc. Meats have high zinc among various other nutrients and minerals, such as protein, iron, creatine, vitamin B, etc. Some of the meats that have high zinc are lamb and pork. However, avoid consuming highly processed meats as they have a lower nutritional value.
6. Oats
Oats are another great source of zinc and have various other nutritional benefits. Oats are a great source of protein and fibre. They also help you stay fuller for longer due to high fibre. Oats also have various health benefits such as lowering risks of health disease, providing antioxidants, lowering blood sugar levels and so on.
7. Seeds
Seeds are another great way to add some more nutrition to your diet. They are readily available and can be added to numerous foods without altering how they taste. Seeds such as pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds have high amounts of zinc and other nutrients.
In conclusion, you should take conscious steps towards consuming the necessary amount of zinc the body needs. Getting regular body checkups can help you navigate if you are consuming enough zinc. Besides eating these zinc-rich foods, you can also add supplements to your daily diet in case you need to.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
