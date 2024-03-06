10 Superfoods Kids Should Have Regularly For Better Brain Health
Below we share a list of foods you should add to your child's diet to help boost their brain health.
Aim for a well-rounded and diverse diet to provide nutrients that support brain health in children
Promoting brain health in kids is crucial for their overall development and cognitive function. Including nutrient-rich superfoods in their diet can provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In this article, we share a list of foods you should add to your child's diet to help boost their brain health.
Here are 10 superfoods that can benefit children's brain health & contribute to cognitive function:
1. Fatty fish
Fatty fish such as salmon, trout, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, which is essential for brain development and function. Grilled or baked fish dishes may be one of the best ways to consume it. Aim for at least two servings per week.
2. Blueberries
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, specifically anthocyanins, which have been linked to improved memory and cognitive performance. Consume fresh as a snack, added to yogurt, or blended into smoothies.
3. Eggs
Eggs are abundant in choline, a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory and mood regulation. Consume eggs boiled, scrambled, or as part of a nutritious breakfast.
4. Leafy Greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in folate, vitamins, and antioxidants, supporting overall brain health and cognitive function. Incorporate them into salads, smoothies, or sautés.
5. Nuts and Seeds
Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential nutrients crucial for brain development. You can sprinkle nuts and seeds on yogurt, and oatmeal, or eat it as a snack.
6. Whole grains
Whole grains such as oats, quinoa, and brown rice supply a steady release of energy, supporting sustained attention and focus. Use whole grains in breakfast cereals, sandwiches, or as a side dish.
7. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is high in protein and rich in probiotics, which support gut health and may indirectly influence brain function. You can consume Greek yogurt as a snack, in smoothies, or with fruit.
8. Avocado
Avocados contain healthy monounsaturated fats, supporting overall brain health and function. They can be consumed sliced on whole-grain toast, in salads, or as guacamole.
9. Broccoli
Broccoli is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and choline, supporting brain health and cognitive development. Consume broccoli steamed, roasted, or added to stir-fries.
10. Dark Chocolate (with at least 70% cocoa):
Dark Chocolate with at least 70% cocoa contains flavonoids and caffeine, which may enhance cognitive function and improve mood. It should be consumed as an occasional treat or in moderation, such as in small portions after meals.
Consistency is key, so aim for a well-rounded and diverse diet to provide a broad spectrum of nutrients that support brain health in children. Additionally, encouraging healthy eating habits early in life can have long-lasting benefits for overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
