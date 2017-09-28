World Rabies Day: Lack Of Attention Is Responsible For Deaths, Says Experts
World Rabies Day, health experts reveal that lack of awareness and seriousness about rabies amongst the common people is to blame for the increased number of deaths caused by the same each year.
- Chennai witnesses more than 30 deaths each year due to rabies
- Rabies is responsible for over 20000 human deaths in India each year
- A large number of stray dogs and rabies causing animals carry infection
Chennai: The very first state in the country to develop a statewide rabies control programme and free rabies vaccination campaigns, Chennai, witnesses more than 30 deaths each year due to rabies. This calls for caution. This World Rabies Day, health experts reveal that lack of awareness and seriousness about rabies amongst the common people is to blame for the increased number of deaths caused by the same each year.
Rabies is responsible for over 20000 human deaths in India each year. And of this number, a large number of people succumb due to lack of awareness about the treatment. Even educated people fail to understand the importance and need for a rabies vaccination. They ignore the fact that even scratches and infected animal licking on an open can also lead to rabies.
"As incubation can be from a few days to months, negligence in treatment can be in spite of an increased level of vaccine availability and vaccination of pet animals, a large number of stray animals cannot be vaccinated. A large number of stray dogs and other rabies causing animals carry the infection and a large-scale immunisation programme can help to eradicate the disease," says Dr Prem.
Rabies symptoms include fever with constant pain and pricking, or a sensation of burning at the wound, or headache and nausea. Doctors reveal that mass vaccination of dogs and quick action for consultation and prevention in case of bites or wounds caused by animals can improve the situation and in avoiding fatalities caused by the same.
Though the scenario has improved in Tamil Nadu with a downfall in the number of deaths caused, rabies still continues to be a deadly disease.