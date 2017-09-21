ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Woman Gives Birth To 'Miracle Twins' Naturally, Discharges Self Hours Later

Woman Gives Birth To 'Miracle Twins' Naturally, Discharges Self Hours Later

Apparently she had no idea that she was giving birth to twins and then the natural delivery of the kids made the doctors describe it as "miraculous". The kids are joined at the abdomen and share an umbilical cord. Doctors say that they "desperately need surgery".
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 21, 2017 02:13 IST
2-Min Read
Woman Gives Birth To 'Miracle Twins' Naturally, Discharges Self Hours Later

'Miraculous' conjoined twins born, mother fled with twins from the hospital

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. She had no idea that she was giving birth to twins
  2. The kids are joined at the abdomen and share an umbilical cord
  3. Sex of the babies has yet not been determined

On 2nd September, a woman in India gave birth to conjoined twins naturally and hours later, she discharged herself from the hospital against the will of doctors. She fled with the twins soon after giving birth to them. Apparently she had no idea that she was giving birth to twins and then the natural delivery of the kids made the doctors describe it as "miraculous". The kids are joined at the abdomen and share an umbilical cord. Doctors say that they "desperately need surgery". Sex of the babies has yet not been determined.

Both babies have all the vital limbs and organs but the fact that they share an umbilical cord has created too many health complications for them. Even with the best of medical facilities available, the odds of survival for conjoined twins are very low.

Conjoined twins occur once in 200000 births and the chances of them surviving even for a day are as low as 35%.

RELATED STORIES

'Conjoined Twins Separated Successfully In A Breakthrough Surgery'

'Conjoined Twins Next Surgery To Take Place After 45 Days'


"If they had had an umbilical cord each it would have made them much stronger babies. Now, they desperately need surgery so they can go on and have a chance," pediatric surgeon Dr Rahul Aggarwal explained while conversing with the Daily Mail reporters.

Dr Aggarwal delivered the twins and said:

"It was amazing to see the two babies. If we stimulated one, both of them would react and start crying together."

"The mother and twins were doing well so they were able to go home. However, I referred them to a better hospital with advanced medical facilities so they can seek further treatment."

"But they have not responded. I am unaware of their whereabouts or if at all they took the twins anywhere else. I can only hope they seek further help."

Doctors are greatly concerned about the whereabouts of the mother and her kids because they are in great need of surgery.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------