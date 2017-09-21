Woman Gives Birth To 'Miracle Twins' Naturally, Discharges Self Hours Later
Apparently she had no idea that she was giving birth to twins and then the natural delivery of the kids made the doctors describe it as "miraculous". The kids are joined at the abdomen and share an umbilical cord. Doctors say that they "desperately need surgery".
'Miraculous' conjoined twins born, mother fled with twins from the hospital
HIGHLIGHTS
- She had no idea that she was giving birth to twins
- The kids are joined at the abdomen and share an umbilical cord
- Sex of the babies has yet not been determined
On 2nd September, a woman in India gave birth to conjoined twins naturally and hours later, she discharged herself from the hospital against the will of doctors. She fled with the twins soon after giving birth to them. Apparently she had no idea that she was giving birth to twins and then the natural delivery of the kids made the doctors describe it as "miraculous". The kids are joined at the abdomen and share an umbilical cord. Doctors say that they "desperately need surgery". Sex of the babies has yet not been determined.
Both babies have all the vital limbs and organs but the fact that they share an umbilical cord has created too many health complications for them. Even with the best of medical facilities available, the odds of survival for conjoined twins are very low.
Conjoined twins occur once in 200000 births and the chances of them surviving even for a day are as low as 35%.
"If they had had an umbilical cord each it would have made them much stronger babies. Now, they desperately need surgery so they can go on and have a chance," pediatric surgeon Dr Rahul Aggarwal explained while conversing with the Daily Mail reporters.
Dr Aggarwal delivered the twins and said:
"It was amazing to see the two babies. If we stimulated one, both of them would react and start crying together."
"The mother and twins were doing well so they were able to go home. However, I referred them to a better hospital with advanced medical facilities so they can seek further treatment."
"But they have not responded. I am unaware of their whereabouts or if at all they took the twins anywhere else. I can only hope they seek further help."
Doctors are greatly concerned about the whereabouts of the mother and her kids because they are in great need of surgery.