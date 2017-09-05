Conjoined Twins Next Surgery To Take Place After 45 Days
The two-and-a-half year-old craniopagus twins, or fused at the cranium, were brought to AIIMS on July 14, from Milipada village in Kandhamal district of Odisha. Read the full report here.
Twins Jaga and Balia are expected to undergo a second surgery at the AIIMS.
Jena told a news publication, "We are keeping close watch on health conditions of Jaga Balia on a daily basis. An employee of the Health Department has also been posted at the AIIMS being exclusively in charge of the twins." The medical team treating the twins comprises 40 members, including a top surgeon from Japan. "A new bypass technique was used for the first time on the twins conjoined at head," said Deepak Gupta, paediatric neurosurgeon at AIIMS, part of the team.
The two-and-a-half year-old craniopagus twins, or fused at the cranium, were brought to AIIMS on July 14, from Milipada village in Kandhamal district of Odisha. One of the major concerns during the operation was to prevent blood loss and handle intra-operative complications, which was successfully taken care of, said an AIIMS doctor. "The surgery was uneventful and there was no major blood loss or intra-operative problems."
