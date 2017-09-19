ASK OUR EXPERTS

Things To Know Before Getting A Tattoo Or A Piercing

Things To Know Before Getting A Tattoo Or A Piercing

A clinical report by the American Academy of Pediatrics has come up with a studywhich identifies the many do's and don'ts associated with getting inked or pierced.Take a look at these Tattoo and Piercing Tips.

  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 19, 2017 12:50 IST
2-Min Read
Things To Know Before Getting A Tattoo Or A Piercing

Dos and Donts for Tattoo or Piercing

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. AAP has come up with a study identifying the dos and donts of tattoos
  2. Social acceptance of tattoos and piercing has increased over time
  3. The person getting inked should take good care of their immunizations

Getting a tattoo or a piercing is the new cool fad and is getting popular over time. It is considered to be the coolest and newest form of self-expression. With people getting all sorts of tattoos and piercings in every possible part of their bodies, the risks associated with this are also coming into picture. A clinical report by the American Academy of Pediatrics has come up with a study which identifies the many do's and don'ts associated with getting inked or pierced.

"In most cases, teens just enjoy the look of the tattoo or piercing, but we do advise them to talk any decision over with their parents or another adult first," says Prof David Levine, the co-author of this report and professor at Morehouse School of Medicine in Georgia, US.

"They may not realize how expensive it is to remove a tattoo, or how a piercing on your tongue might result in a chipped tooth," added Levine in the recommendations published in the Pediatrics journal.

These recommendations included the fact that social acceptance of tattoos and piercing has increased over time but still it may come with repercussions. For example, you may lose out on a job opportunity or even get infected with diseases.

This facility should be regulated by the government and inform the clients well on how to take care of that area because after getting a tattoo or piercing in a body part the area becomes sensitive. Researchers have emphasized on the need for this regulation.

"Reputable tattoo parlours and piercing salons should provide a long list of dos and don'ts on how to care for the area that was worked on, and what signs might indicate a problem," says the lead author Cora C. Breuner, chair of the AAP Committee on Adolescence.

"These services have come a long way, safety-wise, but it's best to proceed with caution," he noted.

It should also be ensured that the person who is considering to get inked should take good care of their immunizations. No such medicines should be taken around this time which compromises with the immunity of the oneself. 

With inputs from IANS



