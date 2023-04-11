Planning To Get Inked? Know The Risk Associated With Tattoos
Getting a tattoo is on the bucket list of many of us. From zodiac signs to just a pleasing design, tattoos can indeed look good and enhance overall beauty. Tattoos have also gradually gained acceptance around the world and now we often come across people with their hands, faces or back inked. But while tattoos are aesthetically pleasing, there always has been a fear associated with them. Many are of the opinion that getting tattoos can be harmful to health given the ink which is injected into your skin. Others, meanwhile, believe that getting inked is completely safe even in the long run. If you too are puzzled about this, then nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram Reel, sheds some light on the risks associated with tattoos.
The nutritionist explains that when we get the tattoo ink injected into our skin's surface, a number of ingredients enter our body with it. These, she says, include heavy metals such as arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, lead, and mercury. According to the nutritionist, these metals can lead to “a lot of degenerated diseases” including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, skin diseases, bone diseases, also ailments related kidney and lungs.
Besides this, Anjali Mukerjee says, after the ink enters your skin, it starts reacting with your body and produces polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH). She says that the reaction can also result in the production primary aromatic amines.
The nutritionist says that these chemicals are highly toxic, carcinogenic, and can cause allergies and skin conditions.
She adds that the ink used by tattoo artists is not regulated yet and hence it is advised to exercise caution before going ahead with your plan with your to get inked. One can try looking for non-toxic inks and approach trusted tattoo artists. In addition, it is better to do your own research and make an informed decision.
