Tamil Nadu To Observe Coming Thursday As Dengue Awareness Day: Tips To Prevent Dengue
Know some important tips to prevent dengue.
With the increased number of cases of dengue reported in Tamil Nadu, CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a review meeting with health minister C. Vijyabhaskar and other senior officials of the health department to discuss the various ways for bringing this under control. The review meeting was held on Monday. While speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Vijayabhaskar revealed that coming Thursday will be observed as the 'Dengue Awareness Day' in the state. This aims at laying emphasis on dengue control measures as per the instructions of the CM.
"Sanitation officers at all government offices including Panchayat offices, Greater Chennai Corporation, municipalities and Panchayat unions need to make sure that anti-dengue measures are taken up appropriately in localities and carry out surprise inspection," says the health minister.
The health department also announced a distribution of Nilavembu Kasayam at the railway stations and bus stops, Tuesday onwards, by the collaborative efforts of the Rural Development Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation.
Though rains are said to bring relief to the high temperature of the state, currently rains are just making situations worse by increasing the number of dengue deaths in TN.
A large chunk of all the dengue cases are being reported by the neighbouring states and districts of this area. Doctors have asked people to be cautious and alert. They have also recommended people to not delay visiting a doctor at any cost as and when the symptoms start appearing.
Here are some important tips to prevent dengue.
1. Remember to not fill the flower pots with excess water as stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
2. Apply mosquito repellant sprays on areas exposed to mosquitoes during the day and night.
3. If somebody in the house is infected with dengue, keep the doors and windows closed so that the mosquitoes do not bite them.
4. Some studies even say that planting a tulsi plant near your window can keep mosquitoes away.