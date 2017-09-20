Swine Flu Death Toll Reaches 354; Tips To Prevent Swine Flu
On Thursday, 174 new cases were reported and according to the bulletin issued by a state health department, five more people died due to the H1N1 influenza all across the state on Thursday.
Gujarat is the second most affected by swine flu this year and each day, more and more cases of swine flu come into picture. On Thursday, 174 new cases were reported and according to the bulletin issued by a state health department, five more people died due to the H1N1 influenza all across the state on Thursday. Also, six deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ever since swine flu hit the state in January this year, it has already claimed 354 lives. As per official records, 3874 people have been cured of swine flu till date from which, 1850 were cured last week.
A health official informed reporters that the state hospitals are equipped with a total of 599 ventilators for severely affected patients. Also, 9 government laboratories have been authorised to perform swine flu tests across the state free of cost.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently visited civil hospitals in Surat, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Vadodara to look into the current situation of swine flu in the state. Also, during his visit he stated that he had requested the Central government to send a team of medical experts who can suggest people with steps to prevent the spread of H1N1 virus.
Watch out for symptoms of swine flu, they are no different from common flu due to which it goes unnoticed most of the time. Fever, cough, cold, sore throat, itching throat are all common flu symptoms, but these may even keep you at risk of swine flu.
Swine flu is in the air. Here's a list of simple home remedies:
1. Have five, washed tulsi leaves (basil) every morning. Tulsi is known to have a number of therapeutic properties. It strengthens your immunity.
2. Practice Pranayam daily. Go for morning jog/walk regularly to keep your throat and lungs in good condition. Irrespective of how long or how intense you exercise, this will work wonders for your body's immunity against all such diseases which attack the nose, throat and lungs, besides keeping you fit.
3. A small piece of kapoor or camphor will be very beneficial. Adults can swallow it with water, children can take it along with food. A word of caution: Camphor is not to be taken everyday, but only once each season, or once a month.
4. Eat citrus fruits rich in vitamin c daily especially amla.
5. 2 pods of garlic should be taken every morning with warm water. It will strengthen your immunity.
6. Haldi (turmeric) milk every morning is a great healer.
7.The odourless gel in aloe vera does wonders not only your skin and joint pains, but also boost immunity.
With inputs from PTI.