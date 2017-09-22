Swine Flu Kills 11 In Nagpur, 4 In Indore: Tips To Prevent Swine Flu
As many as 11 people died of swine flu in the Nagpur division in the past two days, taking the death toll 73 for the year, whereas four deaths were reported in Indore in a matter of past 24 hours.
The number of swine flu deaths has reached in hundreds in some states.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 11 more swine flu deaths in Nagpur division, death toll 73.
- 4 more deaths due to swine flu in Indore, death toll 19.
- Washing hands frequently, and avoiding gatherings helps prevent the flu.
13 fresh Swine flu cases were reported in the city on a single day, ie 20th of September.
According to the data from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), a total of 190 patients have been detected positive for the flu so far, and out of them, as much as 92 cases have been recorded between September 1 and 20.
A similar situation is being witnessed in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, with four people dying due to swine flu in a matter of last 24 hours. Subsequently, the death toll in the city rose to 19 on Thursday.
The total number of H1N1 infection cases this year reached 78 in the city with two new cases coming up. Treatment is underway in a number of hospitals in the city.
It is important to stay away from this killer virus. One must look for symptoms such as chills, fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, nausea, and vomitting. One must go for checkup if any of the symptoms are observed.
Follow these simple tips so as to avoid catching swin flue:
1. Frequently wash your hands with soap and hand-sanitizer.
2. Avoid touching your nose, mouth, or eyes (The virus may tranfer from your hands).
3. Staying home if you're not feeling well.
4. Avoid indulging in large gatherings as far as possible in case swine flu is the season.