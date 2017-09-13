Swine Flu Explosion: Health Department Instructed To Coordinate With NCDC
Lieutenant General Anil Baijal directs the health department to coordinate with National Centre for Disease Control for managing the response to increased number of cases of H1N1 this year.
Baijal had been informed about the trends, preparedness levels and precautionary measures for the seasonal influenza this year. During the review meeting, he expressed his concern on the increasing number of cases of swine flu this year and states that it is probably due to more virulent strain during rounds as compared to the previous years.
Officials of the Director General Health Services stated that swine flu cases spiked in August but in the past one week, they have seen a decline in the number. The government also states that this year the outbreak has been higher in India as compared to all years after 2009 due to a fatal viral strain.
A meeting was convened today by the LG with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officers from city agencies to discuss the current status of dengue, H1N1 and chikungunya. They also discussed about the steps that should be taken by the health departments and the municipal bodies about the level of preparedness which had been decided in previous meetings.
As measures, capping has been done on the H1N1 diagnostic test to ensure that people are not overcharged for the Tami capsules and vaccines. Also, these capsules and vaccines along with other logistics have been supplied to government hospitals, informs the LG.
The government has also revealed that a decrease in dengue and chikungunya cases has been seen as compared to previous two years. Dengue infections in 2015 were 15,867 as compared to 4,431positive cases in 2016 while the city has seen 829 chikungunya cases in 2015, followed by 7,760 in 2016 and 259 positive cases of the vector-borne diseases till September 9 this year.
Officials have also stated that medical stocks and logistics for dengue and chikungunya have been availed in hospitals. 998 beds have been kept for fever patients of which, 75% are vacant at present. This is an indicator of improvement in the current situation this year.
Swine flu is in the air. Here's a list of simple home remedies:
1. Have five, washed tulsi leaves (basil) every morning. Tulsi is known to have a number of therapeutic properties. It strengthens your immunity.
2. Practice Pranayam daily. Go for morning jog/walk regularly to keep your throat and lungs in good condition. Irrespective of how long or how intense you exercise, this will work wonders for your body's immunity against all such diseases which attack the nose, throat and lungs, besides keeping you fit.
3. A small piece of kapoor or camphor will be very beneficial. Adults can swallow it with water, children can take it along with food. A word of caution: Camphor is not to be taken everyday, but only once each season, or once a month.
4. Eat citrus fruits rich in vitamin c daily especially amla.
Simple tips to avoid swine flu
Photo Credit: iStock
5. 2 pods of garlic should be taken every morning with warm water. It will strengthen your immunity.
6. Haldi (turmeric) milk every morning is a great healer.
7.The odourless gel in aloe vera does wonders not only your skin and joint pains, but also boost immunity.
Swine flu can be avoided with these remedies
Photo Credit: iStock
8. Lastly, always wash your hands with an anti-septic soap and warm water daily as frequently as possible. Encourage your children to do the same.