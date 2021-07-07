ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Suggests Adults With ADHD At Higher Risk Of Wide Range Of Physical Conditions

Study Suggests Adults With ADHD At Higher Risk Of Wide Range Of Physical Conditions

As per the recent study, adults with ADHD are at an increased risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases.
  By: ANI  Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:35 IST
2-Min Read
Study Suggests Adults With ADHD At Higher Risk Of Wide Range Of Physical Conditions

ADHD stand for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Adults with ADHD are at an increased risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Lancet Psychiatry'.

"Identifying co-occurring physical diseases may have important implications for treating adults with ADHD and for benefiting the long-term health and quality of life of patients," said lead author Ebba Du Rietz, and postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet.


RELATED STORIES
related

Yoga, Breathing Exercises Help Children With ADHD To Focus

As per a study, yoga and breathing exercises have a positive effect on children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

related

ADHD In Adults: 7 Signs And Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder which is commonly affects children. In some cases it can affect adults too. Read here to know the symptoms of ADHD in adults.

ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterised by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates or amphetamines).

Previous studies suggest increased risk for a number of physical health conditions in adults with ADHD, but only a limited number of these associations have been thoroughly researched. Moreover, detailed treatment guidelines for adults with ADHD and co-occurring physical disease are largely lacking.

Now, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have examined possible associations between ADHD and a wide range of physical diseases in adulthood, and whether genetic or environmental factors are involved.

Over four million individuals (full-sibling and maternal half-sibling pairs) born between 1932-1995 were identified through Swedish registers and followed between 1973-2013.

Clinical diagnoses were obtained from the Swedish National Patient Register. The researchers examined the risk of 35 different physical conditions in individuals with ADHD compared to those without, and in siblings of individuals with ADHD compared to siblings of those without.

Individuals with ADHD had a statistically significant increased risk of all studied physical conditions except arthritis. The strongest associations were found for nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases.

The diagnoses most strongly associated with ADHD were alcohol-related liver disease, sleep disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), epilepsy, fatty liver disease and obesity. ADHD was also linked to a slightly increased risk of cardiovascular disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

"These results are important because stimulant therapy requires careful monitoring in ADHD patients with co-occurring cardiac disease, hypertension and liver failure," said senior author Henrik Larsson, professor at Orebro University and affiliated researcher at Karolinska Institutet.

The increased risk was largely explained by underlying genetic factors that contributed both to ADHD and the physical disease, with the exception of nervous system disorders and age-related diseases. Full siblings of individuals with ADHD had significantly increased risk for most physical conditions.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The researchers now aim to study the underlying mechanisms and risk factors as well as the impact of ADHD on the management and prognosis of physical diseases in adults.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Experiencing Body Pain Too Often? Here Are 3 Simple Remedies You Must Try
Experiencing Body Pain Too Often? Here Are 3 Simple Remedies You Must Try

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases