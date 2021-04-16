ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Reveals Genetic Link Between Depression And Anxiety

Study Reveals Genetic Link Between Depression And Anxiety

The study highlights the link between mental health condition depression and anxiety. It has identified 509 genes that influence both depression and anxiety.
  By: ANI  Updated: Apr 16, 2021 10:56 IST
3-Min Read
Study Reveals Genetic Link Between Depression And Anxiety

Depression and anxiety can affect one's day to day functioning

New Australian research, led by QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, has identified 509 genes that influence both depression and anxiety - confirming a genetic relationship between the mental health conditions.

The study findings have been published overnight in the prestigious journal Nature Human Behaviour, and are the first to identify so many genes that are shared between depression and anxiety.

The senior researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer's Translational Neurogenomics Group, Professor Eske Derks, said that depression and anxiety are the two most prevalent psychiatric disorders in the world and often co-occur together in the same person.


RELATED STORIES
related

Depression And Anxiety In Children: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Depression and anxiety are common mental health issues that need immediate attention. You might be surprised to know that these can affect kids too. Here are the signs and symptoms you should not miss.

related

Research Offers Promising Blood Test For Treating Depression, Bipolar Disorder

A breakthrough study by Indiana University School of Medicine sheds new light on the biological basis of mood disorders and offers a promising blood test aimed at a precision medicine approach to treatment.

"Not a lot has been known, until now, about the genetic causes of why people may suffer from depression and anxiety. Both disorders are highly comorbid conditions, with about three-quarters of people with an anxiety disorder also exhibiting symptoms of major depressive disorder," Professor Derks said.

"We identified 674 genes associated with either depression or anxiety - and importantly about three-quarters of those genes were shared," Professor Derks said.

"The better our understanding of the genetic basis of these psychiatric conditions, the more likely we are to be able to treat them," he added.

Lead researcher from QIMR Berghofer's Translational Neurogenomics Group Jackson Thorp said that they examined the genetic relationship between 28 individual symptoms related to depression and anxiety to understand how they overlapped.

"These kinds of complex disorders are influenced by large numbers of genes, with each having a small individual effect, which is why we needed a very large sample size to get a clear picture of the genetic influences on these disorders," Thorp said.

"While many genes are shared between anxiety and depression, we also found genes that are specific to each disorder," he added.

Thorp said that some of the genes that are unique to depression were linked to higher levels of the fat triglyceride in the blood - a condition called hypertriglyceridemia.

"The link between those depression-specific genes and hypertriglyceridemia suggests there may be a metabolic component of depression that is not as strong in anxiety," Thorp said.

"Conversely, our results showed that some of the genes specific to anxiety were related to blood pressure, which is consistent with previous research that has shown a link between the disorder and hypertension."

In an extension of the study, the researchers then explored in what regions of the human genome the genes were located to identify regions that had not previously been linked to the disorders.

"Our research identified 71 regions that were not previously associated with anxiety, which is a significant increase from the six regions that had been identified for the disorder before," Thorp said.

"We also identified 29 new regions associated with depression."

Professor Derks said the researchers hoped to expand their study to find even more genomic regions that are yet to be identified as genetic causal risk factors of these two disorders and other psychiatric illnesses.

The research findings can be accessed on the Nature Human Behaviour website.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The study was primarily funded by QIMR Berghofer and Mr Thorp's scholarship by The University of Queensland.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

Study Reveals Genetic Link Between Depression And Anxiety

Study Identifies Long-Term Weight Retention, Associated Health Risks In Obese Adults

Study Reveals Glaucoma May Be More Than Eye Pressure Issue

Study Explores Why Some People Are Hungry All The Time

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases