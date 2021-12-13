ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Early Warning Signals May Aid In Monitoring Disease Outbreaks

Early Warning Signals May Aid In Monitoring Disease Outbreaks

The study, led by the University of Bristol, found warnings could be detected weeks earlier than any rapid increase in cases. The findings could help governments and policymakers improve the accuracy of their decisions and allow timely interventions if needed.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 13, 2021 11:27 IST
2-Min Read
Early Warning Signals May Aid In Monitoring Disease Outbreaks

Warning signals helps manage disease outbreaks better

A new research has found that early warning signals (EWS) can help in the monitoring of disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

The study has been published in the 'Biology Letters Journal'. The study, led by the University of Bristol, found warnings could be detected weeks earlier than any rapid increase in cases. The findings could help governments and policymakers improve the accuracy of their decisions and allow timely interventions if needed.

Using a novel, sequential analysis combined with daily COVID-19 case data across 24 countries, the research suggested EWSs can predict COVID-19 waves. The researchers found that warnings were regularly detectable prior to exponential cases changes. But the reliability of these signals depended on the amount of time between successive waves of infection and the mathematical likelihood of a critical transition.


RELATED STORIES
related

Sunshine May Protect Children, Young Adults From Multiple Sclerosis

While MS usually strikes adults between the ages of 20 to 50, some 3 to 5 per cent of the approximately one million patients in the United States with the condition begin experiencing symptoms in childhood.

related

Lack Of Vitamin D May Affect Your Cardio Health: Study

The study showed that people with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to suffer from heart disease and higher blood pressure than those with normal levels of vitamin D.

Consequently, EWSs showed the highest accuracy for waves that experienced a suppressed R number over a long period before the outbreak.

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shown, being able to identify rapid increases in cases before they occur is important for people to modify their behaviours, and to inform government actions.

Duncan O'Brien in Bristol's School of Biological Sciences said, "We've always been aware that any technique that's able to predict the appearance of disease would be useful in protecting human health. This has never been more apparent with the global COVID-19 pandemic and the many discussions around when governments should put interventions in place."

"Our research found that hotly debated early warning signals were most reliable before the second COVID-19 wave that was experienced by many, and whilst these signals performed less well for the first and third waves, any rapid increase in cases could be identified well in advance," O'Brien added.

"There is a lot of conflicting evidence surrounding EWS use in epidemiology and ecological monitoring in general, so we hope some of the methodological points we raise in this work helps others disentangle the complicated behaviour of these warnings," he said.

EWSs' interpretation can be difficult when using real-world data due to their need for specific mathematical conditions. However, recent conceptual work relaxing some of these requirements is supported in this study but has generally been discounted during the use of EWSs in epidemiology. The next steps for research are therefore to explore how the methodological differences published today improve generic assessments of disease dynamics.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

All You Need To Know About Blood Sugar Monitoring At Home

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's All You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases