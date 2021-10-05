ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Examines Critical Effects Of Ageing On Gut Microbiome

Study Examines Critical Effects Of Ageing On Gut Microbiome

The study revealed that ageing produces significant changes in the microbiome of the human small intestine, distinct from those caused by medications or illness burden.
  By: ANI  Updated: Oct 5, 2021 03:44 IST
3-Min Read
Study Examines Critical Effects Of Ageing On Gut Microbiome

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Cell Reports'

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai have found that ageing produces significant changes in the microbiome of the human small intestine, distinct from those caused by medications or illness burden.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Cell Reports'.

"By teasing out the microbial changes that occur in the small bowel with age, medication use and diseases, we hope to identify unique components of the microbial community to target for therapeutics and interventions that could promote healthy ageing," said Ruchi Mathur, MD, the study's principal investigator.


RELATED STORIES
related

5 Healthy Habits That Can Help You Improve Gut Health

Gut health: You gut is linked with your overall health in several ways. To maintain a healthy gut, here are a few tips that can help.

related

Skin Care Tips: Get Younger Looking Skin With These Foods

Skincare tips: A healthy diet can keep you skin radiant. Here's a list of anti-ageing foods you must add to your diet.

Research exploring the gut microbiome, and its impact on health, has relied predominantly on faecal samples, which do not represent the entire gut, according to Mathur.

In their study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai's Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) Program analysed samples from the small intestine which is over 20 feet in length and has the surface area of a tennis court, for examination of the microbiome and its relationship with ageing.

"This study is the first of its kind to examine the microbial composition of the small intestine of subjects 18 years of age to 80. We now know that certain microbial populations are influenced more by medications, while others are more affected by certain diseases. We have identified specific microbes that appear to be only influenced by the chronological age of the person," said Mathur, an endocrinologist and director of the Diabetes Outpatient Treatment and Education Center.

The 21st century has been referred to as the "era of the gut microbiome" as scientists turn considerable attention to the role trillions of gut bacteria, fungi and viruses may play in human health and disease.

The microbiome is the name given to the genes that live in these cells. Studies have suggested that disturbances in the constellations of the microbial universe may lead to critical illnesses, including gastroenterological diseases, diabetes, obesity, and some neurological disorders.

While researchers know that microbial diversity in stool decreases with age, Cedars-Sinai investigators identified bacteria in the small bowel they refer to as "disruptors" that increase and could be troublesome.

"Coliforms are normal residents of the intestine. We found that when these rod-shaped microbes become too abundant in the small bowel-as they do as we get older-they exert a negative influence on the rest of the microbial population. They are like weeds in a garden," said study co-author Gabriela Leite, PhD.

Investigators also found that as people age, the bacteria in the small intestine change from microbes that prefer oxygen to those that can survive with less oxygen, something they hope to understand as the research continues.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Our goal is to identify and fingerprint the small intestinal microbial patterns of human health and disease. Given the important role the small bowel plays in absorption of nutrients, changes in the microbiome in this location of the gut may have a greater impact on human health, and warrants further study," said Mark Pimentel, MD, director of the MAST program and a co-author of the study.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

COVID-19 And Heart Patients - FAQs By Dr Naresh Trehan

 

Home Remedies

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases