Research Reveals The Deadliest Lung Diseases - Take A Look

The two deadliest lung diseases that claimed over 3.6 million lives in 2015 were Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma as per a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 17, 2017 03:47 IST
2-Min Read
COPD and Asthma claimed maximum lives in 2015

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Asthma, deadliest diseases
  2. Asthma is twice as prevalent, COPD tends to be 8 times deadlier
  3. Cure to both is quite affordable, many patients go undiagnosed
The two deadliest lung diseases that claimed over 3.6 million lives in 2015 were Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma, as per a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Though the cure to both is quite affordable, many patients go without proper diagnosis, under-treated or misdiagnosed. 3.2 million patients died due to COPD (caused by smoking and pollution) while asthma claimed 400000 lives that year. COPD is not one disease, it is caused by a group of lung conditions like emphysema and bronchitis, making it difficult to breathe. Though asthma is twice as prevalent, COPD tends to be 8 times deadlier than the former.
 

In 2015, COPD was ranked the fourth most common cause of death by the World Health Organization. Over that period, the number of deaths caused by COPD decreased, but the overall statistics went up by 12% due to population growth. For asthma, the number went up by 13% but the number of deaths decreased by more than a quarter.
 

Papua New Guinea, India, Lesotho and Nepal are the countries where the maximum cases of COPD was reported in 2015.
 

Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Fiji, Kiribati, Lesotho, Papula New Guinea and Swaziland saw maximum number of asthma cases in 2015.
 

Countries in central Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, along with China, Japan and Italy were the least affected by both Asthma and COPD.
 

"These diseases have received less attention than other prominent non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer or diabetes," says Vos.
 

"This study is a timely reminder that we must refocus our efforts to combat this dangerous disease," Neil Pearce, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine gave this statement in reference to asthma.
 

"We still know very little about the causes of asthma, and why rates are increasing worldwide," he added.
 

Smoking initiates asthma, so do allergens in the atmosphere whether indoors or out in the open. Also, indoor cooking can also be stated as culprit for chronic lung diseases.
 

