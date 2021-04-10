ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Psychosocial Stress Puts Women At Higher Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease: Study

Psychosocial Stress Puts Women At Higher Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease: Study

Stress can be harmful to your health in several ways. The study highlights that psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease.
  By: ANI  Updated: Apr 10, 2021 09:17 IST
3-Min Read
Psychosocial Stress Puts Women At Higher Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease: Study

Stress can negatively affect your mental as well physical health

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested.

The study led by researchers at Drexel University's Dornsife School of Public Health was recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The study specifically suggested that the effects of job strain and social strain -- the negative aspect of social relationships -- on women is a powerful one-two punch.


RELATED STORIES
related

Walking Benefits: Weight Loss, Lower Stress And Other Ways This Simple Activity Can Help You

Walking benefits: Research published by U.K. based scientists at the Heriot-Watt University, suggests that taking a walk in green spaces tends to create a calming state of mind.

related

Stress Symptoms: Know The Effect Of Uncontrolled Stress On Your Body

Stress is more harmful than you think. It can affect your both mental and physical health. Here are some signs and symptoms of stress you need to watch out for.

Together they are associated with a 21 per cent higher risk of developing coronary heart disease. Job strain occurs when a woman has inadequate power in the workplace to respond to the job's demands and expectations.

The study also found that high-stress life events, such as a spouse's death, divorce/separation or physical or verbal abuse, as well as social strain, were each independently linked with a 12 per cent and 9 per cent higher risk of coronary heart disease, respectively.

The Drexel study used data from a nationally representative sample of 80,825 postmenopausal women from the Women's Health Initiative Observational Study, which tracked participants from 1991 to 2015, to find better methods of preventing cancer, heart disease and osteoporosis in women.

In the current follow-up study, Drexel researchers evaluated the effect of psychosocial stress from job strain, stressful life events and social strain (through a survey), and associations among these forms of stress, on coronary heart disease.

Nearly 5 per cent of the women developed coronary heart disease during the 14-year, seven-month study. Adjusting for age, time at a job, and socioeconomic characteristics, high-stress life events were associated with a 12 per cent increased coronary heart disease risk, and the high social strain was associated with a 9 per cent increased risk of coronary heart disease. Work strain was not independently associated with coronary heart disease.

Coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, occurs with the heart's arteries become narrow and cannot bring sufficient oxygenated blood to the heart. The latest work builds on earlier studies linking psychosocial stress to coronary heart disease by finding out how job strain and social strain work together to compound disease risk.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted ongoing stresses for women in balancing paid work and social stressors. We know from other studies that work strain may play a role in developing CHD, but now we can better pinpoint the combined impact of stress at work and at home on these poor health outcomes," said senior author Yvonne Michael, ScD, SM, an associate professor in the Dornsife School of Public Health.

Michael added, "My hope is that these findings are a call for better methods of monitoring stress in the workplace and remind us of the dual-burden working women face as a result of their unpaid work as caregivers at home."

The study's authors said that future studies should look at the effects of shift work on coronary heart disease and explore the effects of job demands according to gender.

"Our findings are a critical reminder to women, and those who care about them, that the threat of stress to human health should not go ignored," said lead author Conglong Wang, PhD, a recent Dornsife graduate who conducted the research while at Drexel.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"This is particularly pertinent during the stressors caused by a pandemic," Wang added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Psychosocial Stress Puts Women At Higher Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease: Study

Cycling At Moderate Intensity Transforms Heart Health Of Patients With Kidney Failure: Study

Research Offers Promising Blood Test For Treating Depression, Bipolar Disorder

Study Suggests Risk Of Leukemia Higher In Children With Down Syndrome

Heart Patients Three Times More Likely To Have Diabetes: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases