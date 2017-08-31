PGIMER Becomes First Govt. Hospital To Conduct Robotic Surgery For Kids
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a premier medical research institute in Chandigarh which now becomes the first government hospital in the country to conduct Pediatric Robotic Surgery. On Wednesday, doctors of the pediatric department carried out a successful surgery on an 11-year old child who was suffering from kidney obstruction. The child hails from a farmer's family in Ludhiana and had been suffering from the problem since four years. Doctors report that the child is doing fine now and will be discharged by Thursday. The team of doctors was headed by Prof. Ram Samujh, the head of pediatric surgery.
Guided by Prof. Samujh, others members of the team who accomplished this task were Dr. Ravi Kanojia, Dr. Monika Bawa, Dr. Ravi Mohan, Dr. Neeru Sahni (anaesthesia in charge) and Dr. Vineet Binu.
Director of PGIMER, Prof. Jagat Ram and Prof. Arup Mandal were an encouraging force that pushed the department to take up this procedure. After the success of this case, the team now looks forward to offering this new facility from PGIMER to the patients who come here looking for pediatric surgery.
The statement reveals that this procedure is more precise and also provides patients with an incentive to recover faster. "PGIMER has become the first Government Sector Hospital in the country to offer this facility. Presently no Government hospital in India is doing Pediatric Robotic Surgery," a PGIMER spokesperson informed.
The Departments of Urology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Otolaryngology of PGIMER already offer this procedure to the adult patients.