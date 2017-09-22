ASK OUR EXPERTS

11 Infants Being Treated For The E-Coli Infection At PGIMER

11 Infants Being Treated For The E-Coli Infection At PGIMER

The PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) battles against the outbreak of E-Coli infection in its Neonatal ICU. 1 infants are getting treatment for this infection at the moment, hospital sources reveal.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 22, 2017 12:26 IST
2-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The PGIMER battles against the outbreak of E-Coli infection
  2. 11 infants are getting treatment for this infection at the moment
  3. Six infants were discharged from the hospital and five are still admitted

The PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) battles against the outbreak of E-Coli infection in its Neonatal ICU. The NICU is for premature babies or children born with complications. 11 infants are getting treatment for this infection at the moment, hospital sources reveal. This infection has triggered diarrhea in the affected kids. Director of PGI, Jagat Ram has revealed that there is improvement and the hospital is taking adequate steps to tackle the situation. As per a senior PGI official, "Six infants were discharged from the hospital and five are still admitted."

"We are providing complete support to the department. We have increased the manpower at NICU by deploying additional six nurses and other manpower. Training is being provided to them about cleanliness and hand hygiene," he informed Chandigarh Newsline.

Manju Wadwalkar, PGI spokesperson said that they have kept the infants in a separate area at NICU.

Doctors explain that E-Coli is a bacterial infection, more common during summer. This is infection was reportedly noticed about two weeks ago. Similar outbreak took place a few years ago at PGIMER. Sources reveal that this time samples have been sent for detecting the cause of this infection. They also report that primary investigations have yet not revealed the source of this infection.

"It is being investigated by the doctors concerned," said a source.

A doctor from the paediatrics department of PGI said that "gross overloading" is to blame for this outbreak. . "We cannot say no to any patient coming to the hospital. The rush of patients is the leading factor for this situation," he says.

The NICU of PGIMER is located close to the labour room at Nehru Hospital. One of the doctors of the institute informed that steps are being taken to reduce the number of patients in the delivery room as it is burdened with too many patients. 





   

