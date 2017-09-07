Home » News » Migraine Affects 1 In 7 People! Dont Let It Get To You: Beat Migraine With These Home Remedies
One in seven people are affected by migraine, which comes to over eight million people in the world! This proves that migraine is the most prevalent problem, more prevalent than diabetes, asthma and epilepsy together.
- Migraine is more prevalent that diabetes, asthma and epilepsy altogether
- World Health Organisation terms it the most disabling lifetime conditions
- 20 to 25% people experience migraine pains due to the aura
This has been explained by Dr Clare Morrison “Migraines often have other symptoms in addition to head pain. These include nausea, pain behind an eye or ear and extra sensitivity to light or sound.” 20 to 25% people experience migraine pains due to the aura, including visual or sensory disturbances.
What are the causes of migraine?
Experts believe that there is a genetic link which makes people more sensitive to migraine attacks, says Dr Riccardo Di Cuffa, GP. Pain can be triggered due to a number of factors.
“Migraine and stress are strongly connected. Anxiety, excitement and any form of tension can lead to a migraine attack.” he said.
Other than these taking too much caffeine, dehydration or skipping meals or eating foods with high sugar content can also lead to migraine.
Regular treatment of migraine
Typically, one may think of anti-biotics for instant relief like aspirin or non-steroidal antiinflammatories (such as ibuprofen). But for regular migraines which do not respond to such painkillers, your doctor may recommend a triptan. This narrows blood vessels and stops the transmission of pain. But Dr Morrison warms to act fast.
“The first 20 minutes are critical in order to prevent a migraine from spreading throughout the entire nervous system.”
Though sometimes the pain tends to be very severe, but as it is rightly said, “Prevention is better than cure” why not prevent the pain before it strikes you. You can take help in home remedies to do so.
1. Grape juice
Yes, it provides relief from migraine! Blend fresh grapes with some water to prepare your own migraine-relieving drink. Drink this twice a day for pain relief.
2. Ginger
The root that helps in relieving stress and pain from other body parts is sure to help for migraine pain too. Ginger juice combined with some lemon juice or ginger in a cup of tea or even a paste of ginger powder help you to get rid of migraine.
3. Cinnamon
A miracle spice, cinnamon will not just provide flavour to your food but also prove an effective home remedy to cure migraine. A paste of cinnamon powder combined with water, when applied on forehead and temples for a time period of 30 minutes and then removed with warm water, provides relief from pain.
4. Just a little caffeine
Limited amount of caffeine should be taken when you feel that migraine is approaching in order to control the amount of discomfort that can be caused. But this doesn't happen for people who are addicted to caffeine. In that case, you may start experiencing pain even if there wasn't any pain initially.
5. Try to avoid too much light
Sitting in too much light can prove very discomforting and can even increase the amount of pain you experience. So it is not a bad idea to turn down the lights or wear glasses for some time.
6. Massage
The simplest way to relieve that migraine pain is to give yourself or ask someone to give you a massage. Stretching your neck and base of your scalp and massage gently to boost blood circulation, this will help you relax, sending all the pain away.
Simple and swift, these home remedies to cure migraine pain will prove for you, and what's more, the need for tablets is also completely eradicated.
