ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Metabolic Syndrome Linked To Cardiovascular Problems In Adults With Kidney Disease: Study

Metabolic Syndrome Linked To Cardiovascular Problems In Adults With Kidney Disease: Study

A recent study found high prevalence of metabolic syndrome in adults with moderate chronic kidney disease.
  By: ANI  Updated: Aug 5, 2021 10:49 IST
1-Min Read
Metabolic Syndrome Linked To Cardiovascular Problems In Adults With Kidney Disease: Study

The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Internal Medicine'.

A new study has uncovered a high prevalence of metabolic syndrome in adults with moderate chronic kidney disease, and found that metabolic syndrome increases their risk of premature death and cardiovascular problems.

The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Internal Medicine'.

Among 5,110 adults in Germany who had chronic kidney disease, 64.3 per cent also had metabolic syndrome.


RELATED STORIES
related

Diabetes Patients Are More Prone To Chronic Kidney Diseases: Expert Tells How

Chronic kidney disease can lead many issues. Several health conditions can put you at a risk of kidney diseases. Diabetes is one of these. Read here to know the link.

related

Cycling At Moderate Intensity Transforms Heart Health Of Patients With Kidney Failure: Study

The study explains that cycling at moderate intensity during dialysis can benefit and improve the heart health of patients with kidney failure.

During 6.5 years of follow-up, 605 patients died and 650 experienced major cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes). Patients with metabolic syndrome had a 26 per cent higher risk of dying and a 48 per cent higher risk of experiencing cardiovascular events.

The risk increased steadily with a growing number of metabolic syndrome components, such as increased waist circumference, blood sugar levels, triglycerides, and blood pressure, and decreased HDL cholesterol.

"Although our study uncovered a shockingly high frequency of metabolic syndrome in this high-risk patient group, there's a motivating message for our patients: each metabolic syndrome component avoided might considerably decrease the risk for a cardiovascular endpoint or premature death," said senior author Florian Kronenberg, MD, of the Medical University of Innsbruck, in Austria.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies
Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases