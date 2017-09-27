Kerala HC Issues Notice To Regional Cancer Centre
The Kerala High Court on Monday summoned notice to the Regional Cancer Centre(RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram as well as the State government in response to a writ petition on behalf of the father of a nine-year-old girl, a leukemia patient who had earlier tested positive for HIV after getting a series of blood transfusion at the RCC.
Further hearing is scheduled for next month.
In the petition, the father claims that his daughter had gotten the infection subsequently after getting admitted to the RCC.
Earlier in the case, the girl was referred to the RCC from the Alappuzha Medical College for the treatment of blood cancer.
The transfusions were done with the blood as taken from the RCC's blood bank.
It is to be noted that the HIV test done prior to the girl's admission to the RCC had resulted negative.
Intervention on moral grounds from The State Human Rights Commission and the Child Rights Commission were witnessed, seeking urgent actions on parts of the government and the hospital. had intervened and directed the government and the hospital to take urgent actions.
Earlier in the matter, clean chits were given to the RCC both from the Kerala State AIDS Society as well as the government appointed panel.
The petition seeks an implementation of the State Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Commission recommending various appropriate actions, including compensations.