Regional Cancer Centre Gets Clean Chit From Government-Appointed Panel
Kerala Joint DME Sreekumari's team has given a clean-chit to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) with respect to the allegations that a 9-year-old girl patient who was admitted to the RCC, was given HIV-infected blood.
The RCC was previously given a clean chit by the Kerala State AIDS Society.
Earlier, a clean chit was granted to the RCC by the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) in the same case, with the reports stating that there were no glitches on part of the RCC.
The report submitted by the expert panel as headed by Dr Sreekumari also gave a similar report to the government, clarifying that the RCC could not be held responsible in the case.
According to this report, the virus might have been transmitted through the blood that was transfused during the window-period, and as it came out, the RCC lacked the facilities and mechanism required to detect the virus in this particular period.
In this context, the Health Secretary, Rajeev Sadanandan said there were no adverse remarks against the RCC. The report said all protocols and procedures specified for blood transfusion were strictly adhered to by the blood bank at the RCC. However, it mentioned there was no testing facility available to detect if a person with HIV had donated the blood during the window period.
He added that the blood given to the child was tested before transfusion and had not tested positive for HIV. The reports of the Kerala AIDS Control Society as well as the internal examination conducted by the RCC had similar views as that of the high-level team.
Also, the health secretary stated that the government shall take appropriate steps to increase the efficiency of testing at the blood banks in the state.
It was seen that there was a need for Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) that helps detect HIV infection during the window period.