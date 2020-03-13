ASK OUR EXPERTS

Karnataka Begins COVID-19 Containment Steps After 1st Corona Death

Karnataka Begins COVID-19 Containment Steps After 1st Corona Death

Coronavirus: A Government statement on Thursday night said the man died due to comorbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first death reported due to coronavirus in India.
  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 13, 2020 05:32 IST
Karnataka reported first death due to coronavirus in India

Following the country's first official case of coronavirus death in Karnataka's Kalaburgi city, the district administration here initiated steps to contain the possible spread of the infection from the area where the deceased used to reside in.

District Magistrate Sharat B. Rajendra and other senior officers visited the ward no.30 in the city to oversee the precautionary measures to be undertaken for preventing spread of the infection.

Speaking to the media, the District Magistrate said the entire area has been declared a 'restricted zone', to check the spread of infection through intensive screening and monitoring of people's movement in the locality.


District officials have advised policymakers and authorities to consider an area of five km around the containment zone, as a buffer zone for the coronavirus infection.

As a precautionary measure, a seven-day holiday has been declared for all the educational institutions in the district.

A 76-year-old man from the city, who had died on Thursday, is the first confirmed COVID-19 casualty in India.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

